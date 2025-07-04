EXCLUSIVE: Anshula Kapoor opens up on childhood trauma and being a ‘burden’, reveals how parents and brother Arjun Kapoor handled her

Anshula Kapoor recently made her engagement official with long-term boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. While penning down a long note, she called him her ‘safe place’. Not many people know, but Anshula has been through many ups and downs in her life. And now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the star kid opened up on her mental health and childhood trauma, where she called herself a ‘burden’ on others.

On being quizzed about how her parents reacted to her feelings, she mentioned that everyone tried to make her understand in their own way. Anshula revealed that she had conversations with ‘Bhaiya’ Arjun Kapoor at an adult age, but with her parents in her childhood only.

Anshula underlined that when she was having such conversations with her mom, she was very young. “I spoke to mom pretty much not in these words as I feel like I'm a burden to you or I'm a burden to the relationship you and dad had. I think she figured it out without me putting them in these words because I was maybe 8 or 9,” said Anshula.

She further highlighted that at that early age, she was blaming herself for the separation of her parents, instead of being a burden. Anshula added, “When I was having a conversation, I think it was more in the words of I blame myself. It happened because of me. And she had to more than understand where I came from, she also had to get me out of this loop and get me out of this thought process. Because there was no truth to it.”

After the demise of her mom in 2012, her brother Arjun Kapoor looked after her. Anshula mentioned that at that time, she used to feel like she was a burden on her brother. She further admitted to having these conversations with her brother.

Anshula Kapoor reveals having open conversations with brother Arjun Kapoor during lockdown

Anshula said, “With bhaiya, I had this conversation in COVID because I was going through the worst time of my life. So, almost all of the first half of 2020 was- Bhaiya and I having conversations.”

She further expressed that her brother used to listen to all her logical and illogical reasoning of why she thinks she is a burden on him, and he tried to make her understand by rationalizing her thoughts and giving her a fresh perspective.

While talking about her dad, Boney Kapoor, Anshula recalled that her mother had a conversation with him and told him how she blames herself for their separation. “So, dad I remember in his own ways, has tried to address this and make me feel at ease and give me the comfort only he could have given me as he was the other parent,” concluded Anshula.

Last seen in The Traitors, Anshula credited therapy for the positivity in her life. She mentioned that it was her therapist who made her have such conversations with her brother.

