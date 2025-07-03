Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aviero and teammate Nunez react to Diogo Jota’s tragic death: ‘It doesn't make any sense at all’

Diogo Jota and his brother André lost their lives in a car accident on Thursday in Cernadilla, Zamora, Spain. As the football world reels from the tragic news, messages of anguish and support have poured in.

Cristiano Ronaldo already shared an emotional tribute and now his sister, Katia Aveiro, and Liverpool teammate Darwin Nunez have added their own voices, expressing disbelief and extending strength to Jota’s family.

Katia Aveiro’s raw reaction

The Liverpool forward had just married Rute Cardoso on June 22 and celebrated their union in a joyous Instagram video hours before the crash. “It doesn't make any sense at all… what the f**k,” wrote Katia Aveiro in response to Ronaldo’s Instagram post announcing Jota’s passing away.

Ronaldo’s post read, “Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married… I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world.” His sister’s brief but visceral comment truly brought out the family’s shock at losing not only a player but a husband and devoted father of three.

Darwin Nunez’s tribute

On his own Instagram, Darwin Nunez shared a photo of himself alongside a smiling Jota on the Anfield turf and wrote, “There are no words of comfort for so much pain. I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field.”

The Uruguay international, who featured in 51 matches with Jota, added, “I send all my strength to his family. From where he is, I’m sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children. Q.E.P.D Diogo y André.” Nunez’s earnest message emphasizes the deep connection formed between teammates and the profound loss felt across the Liverpool dressing room.

