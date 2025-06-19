Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone’s BOMB beauty advice without using any makeup

Influential figures like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have left no stone unturned in revolutionizing beauty standards. They have wisely swapped them up with the right virtues that one holds within. Priyanka, India's desi girl, has made her mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood, inspiring millions around the world. The Miss World 2000 has truly broken cultural and industry barriers and continues to stand as a testament to resilience and perseverance for many.

On the other hand, the most-loved Deepika Padukone goes a step beyond and acquaints her audience with the true beauty that lies within. Not only does her acting prowess speak for itself, but her ethos surrounding makeup, beauty, skincare, and mental health also reflects her outlook on life. Here’s what the two beauties have to say about all things beauty standards.

Learn What Beauty Is According to Priyanka Chopra And Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has carved her path of success, right from winning the title of Miss World 2000 to becoming an accomplished actress, producer, and philanthropist. Over the years, she has learned a lot about beauty.

In one of the interviews, she candidly stated, “If you are happy, you will look your most beautiful.” Hence, she always strives for happiness to look her best version of beauty. Chopra emphasizes that women from all backgrounds should prioritize themselves, highlighting the benefits of dedicating a few minutes to self-care. The life of a beauty pageant and actress indeed comes with a set of pressures and challenges, but what goes a long way is true happiness.

One beauty advice the Dostana actress ever received was to double cleanse her face before going to bed. The process helps take off every ounce of makeup, pollutants, and impurities clinging to the skin. The 42-year-old actress is incredibly grateful to have adhered to the advice since her 20s and 30s.

Deepika Padukone embodies resilience and determination. She has always been open about her personal struggles with mental health and beauty. For her, true beauty lies in the ability to express oneself authentically. In one of the public discussions, she stated that a person is considered beautiful when they feel centered, confident, and healthy, both physically and emotionally.

For the Happy New Year alum, rather than makeup, personality speaks a lot about beauty. The true definition lies within what one radiates, feels, and embraces about oneself.

Be it Priyanka or Deepika, the influential personalities hit the right spot, influencing countless individuals across borders. They have not only broken societal stigmas and burst beauty myths, but also dealt with the pressures of real life.

