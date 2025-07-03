Did Hardik Pandya just confess to enjoying Samay Raina's controversial show, India's Got Latent?

India’s Got Latent earned both cheers and jeers after controversial remarks in its early episodes. Yet in a recent Instagram reel, when Team India’s powerful all-rounder Hardik Pandya chimed in on Samay Raina’s uproarious YouTube show India’s Got Latent, fans took notice.

His reaction comes as Raina’s series returns to YouTube after a four-month hiatus, this time on a dedicated clips channel. Despite the legal complaints and social-media firestorms, it is clear that, for some viewers, the show’s mix of comedy and ‘latent’ remains unmissable.

What did cricketer say about the show?

In the clip shared by comedian Samay Raina on July 2, Pandya appears alongside fellow cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah, as well as chess grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi. “Oh, I loved it, bro,” Pandya says, nodding in approval.

His remark lands amid the video’s many playful exchanges, one of which included Raina rating a fan’s singing with “zero marks from my side.” Pandya’s comment undoubtedly depicts the show’s star power, where even sports icons can get behind a comedy format that blends talent hunts with pop-culture cameos.

The program recently resurfaced on a new ‘India’s Got Latent Clips’ channel, after FIRs over objectionable on-air comments led Raina to remove episodes from the original. Having already garnered over half a million subscribers even after the show’s four-month hiatus, the show’s revival may yet be a possibility.

Where’s Hardik Pandya these days?

Pandya, who recently led Mumbai Indians to the IPL 2025 playoffs, isn’t part of India’s current Test squad in England. Instead, he’s spending time in the UK with brother Krunal and teammate Ishan Kishan, who’s playing County cricket, as per Cric Tracker.

With a break from international duties until India’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh in August, Pandya’s appearance in the reel adds a rare public sighting during his off-season, doubling as a reminder that even top athletes can make time for comedy and good times.

