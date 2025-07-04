Kaalidhar Laapata Review: Abhishek Bachchan and Daivik Bhagela shine in a tender, poignant, and uplifting drama based on a prevalent issue

Plot

Kaalidhar (Abhishek Bachchan) has Alzheimer’s and is seen as a burden to his greedy brothers, and their wives. They try to kill him to claim his property, but fail. After some thought, they decide to abandon him at Kumbh Mela, after taking his thumb impressions on property papers while he sleeps.

Lost and alone, Kaalidhar meets Ballu (Daivik Bhagela), an eight-year-old orphan, in a nearby village. They form a close bond, spending time together in the village. Ballu’s cheerful spirit helps Kaalidhar feel a sense of joy and companionship. On understanding that his family deliberately abandoned him, he decides to focus on himself and grows self-reliant.

Meanwhile, a fire destroys the property papers, and the family has no option but to search for Kaalidhar. Subodh (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), a well-wisher, searches for Kaalidhar too.

Will Subodh be able to find Kaalidhar? Does Kaalidhar become self-reliant? Who is Meera (Nimrat Kaur) and why is she so important to Kaalidhar? What happens to Ballu? Does the family acquire the property they tried so hard to get hold of? Watch Kaalidhar Laapata to find out.

What Works for Kaalidhar Laapata

The story of Kaalidhar Laapata is simple and heartfelt, and it successfully keeps you engaged. Kaalidhar and Ballu’s friendship feels real and warm. Director Madhumita tells the story with sensitivity and care, making every moment matter. The camera work captures the village’s beauty, from quiet lanes to lively markets.

Amit Trivedi's music, with songs like Haseen Pareshaaniyaan and Hans Ke Jaane De are like a breath of fresh air. They inject positivity. The writing is clear, mixing calm moments with fun talks. Editing is razer sharp and so the film never drags. The movie shows Alzheimer’s with respect, avoiding extra drama. Themes of trust, betrayal, and starting fresh connect perfectly.

What Doesn’t Work for Kaalidhar Laapata

Kaalidhar Laapata is a remake of the Tamil film K.D. (Karuppu Durai), so it’s not new. An original story could have made it a film that would make a louder pop than it will now. Some scenes feel familiar, especially for those who know the original. The family’s cruel actions lack deeper motives, making them seem a bit one-sided. These small issues don’t ruin the film but hold it back slightly.

Kaalidhar Laapata Streams On ZEE5

Performances in Kaalidhar Laapata

Abhishek Bachchan is excellent as Kaalidhar. He shows pain, confusion, and hope with small gestures and looks. Daivik Bhagela is a star as Ballu, full of life and charm. Their bond is the film’s heart. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is strong as Subodh, showing care and worry as a well-wisher. Nimrat Kaur as Meera adds warmth to key moments in the final portions. Other actors do well with what they get to do.

Final Verdict of Kaalidhar Laapata

Kaalidhar Laapata is a warm, emotional film about friendship and finding strength. Though a remake, it shines with great acting, lovely music, and thoughtful direction. Abhishek Bachchan and Daivik Bhagela make it unforgettable. Director Madhumita shows the mark of a director with a strong voice.

Kaalidhar Laapata plays on ZEE5. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Abhishek Bachchan and Kaalidhar Laapata.

