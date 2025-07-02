Who is Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena? From high school sweethearts to conquering the world stage

Serbian-born Jelena Djokovic has been Novak’s teammate since they were young. They first locked eyes at high school in the late 1990s and weathered eight years of long-distance challenges. After college, she moved to Monte Carlo and took on a corporate job in order to be with him.

However, when Novak’s career demanded relentless travel, she made a bold leap: dropped everything to travel with the Olympian. Today, she directs the Novak Djokovic Foundation, champions early education in Serbia and helps raise their two children.

Advertisement

A love story beyond the baseline

Jelena and Novak met as teenagers at the same high school in Belgrade, Serbia. According to ELLE magazine, the pair got to know one another over tennis drills and study sessions. They dated for eight years, during which Jelena earned a luxury brand management scholarship to Bocconi University in Milan, while Novak chased early tennis success.

With both juggling demanding schedules and long distances, their relationship often relied on meticulous planning and faith: “I was a student barely getting by, and he was a very young tennis player who also had no money to spare on expensive trips… Airplanes were, at the time, something utterly out of our reach,” she told Hello!

After Jelena graduated, she moved to Monte Carlo to be with Novak. At that time, she briefly took up a corporate job before choosing a life on the road with him. After Novak’s 2013 proposal in Monte Carlo, they married in July 2014 at Aman Sveti Stefan—just four days after his Wimbledon victory. Their son Stefan arrived that October, and in September 2017, their daughter Tara joined the family.

Advertisement

Leading the way for a cause that matters

Beyond family life, Jelena now leads the Novak Djokovic Foundation. Since 2007, the Foundation has advocated for the early education of children in Siberia, having built preschools, trained teachers and supported families across the country.

Between tournaments and charity events, the Foundation’s National Director also makes time for life at home. While the couple has chosen to keep their children out of the public eye, Jelena has occasionally shared glimpses into their time together. Whether courtside or behind the scenes, she remains Novak’s constant.

ALSO READ: Who is Natalia Garibotto? Meet Brazilian model dating NBA guard Malik Beasley after his divorce