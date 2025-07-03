Ramayana The Introduction Video: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Raavan, Hans Zimmer, AR Rahman's music make every frame shine

Finally, that moment is here for which every Bollywood fan has been waiting. The official announcement of Ramayana is here, and what an introduction. Pinkvilla had already exclusively informed that the makers are going to launch the logo of the magnum opus on July 3, and here it is.

The first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan has already given us goosebumps, and we bet you have not seen something as grand as this in a long, long time.

Ramayana announcement video

The video begins with the faces of three powerful gods: Brahma (the one who creates), Vishnu (the one who protects), and Shiva (the one who destroys). Then comes the magical outline of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in their avatars of Ram and Raavan. The video termed Raavan as ‘power and revenge’ and Rama as ‘dharma and sacrifice’.

The video then proceeds to confirm the cast of the film. Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The background music, composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, is surely giving us goosebumps.

Ranbir Kapoor’s first glimpse

Although the face of any actor is not shown in the 3-minute clip, it ends with a small sneak peek into the real world of Ramayana with a glimpse of Ranbir and Yash. A close-up of the Tamasha star’s eyes, and then a scene of him running and climbing a tree, only to release an arrow from his bow. His body language, the close-up of his face below the nose, is enough to get you excited to see his entire look.

Yash’s first look as Raavan

Then comes the first glimpse of Yash. With just one of his eyes visible in the frame and the rest covered by a cloth, he has the power to hook us in the frame. That is the magic we are sure Nitesh Tiwari has in store for all of us.

The video, as we have already revealed, mentions the film being divided into two parts. Part 1 will be released on Diwali 2026, and Part 2 will arrive on Diwali 2027. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

