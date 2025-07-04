South Newswrap, July 3: Aamir Khan officially joins Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Sai Pallavi pens a note for Ramayana and more

South Indian cinema saw some interesting updates on July 3, 2025. If you didn’t manage to keep a check on them, here are some of the major events that were at the top.

Top South news of July 3, 2025

1. Aamir Khan officially announced as Dahaa in Coolie

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is slated to release on August 14, 2025. The movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has recently made an official announcement for Aamir Khan’s character, named Dahaa.

The makers shared the update with a character poster, which featured him in a massy avatar. The actioner is expected to feature the Bollywood superstar in a cameo appearance closer to its climax.

See the character poster ft Aamir Khan

2. Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life debuts on OTT ahead of 8 weeks

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in the lead role hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. Following the box office debacle, the movie was released on the OTT platform, Netflix.

Initially, the movie was said to hit the streaming space only after 8 weeks of theatrical run, but due to the box office failure, it was released earlier on the streaming space.

3. Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer

Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated to release in theaters on July 24, 2025. Ahead of the movie hitting big screens, the makers unveiled the first trailer with Arjun Das giving a voice-over narration.

The film is a swashbuckler action entertainer featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The movie features the tale of an outlaw, Veera Mallu, who is tasked with the job of stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.

Watch the trailer here:

4. Sai Pallavi pens a note after Ramayana introduction unveiled

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in lead roles, finally got its introduction video on July 3, 2025. After the glimpse was unveiled, leading lady Sai Pallavi penned a note, expressing her excitement.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, she said, “With the blessings of Maa Sita, I get to experience her journey, along with pioneers picked by the divine to recreate the Epic!”

See the post by Sai Pallavi:

The much-awaited magnum opus directed by Nitesh Tiwari will be released as a two-parter for Diwali 2026 and 2027.

