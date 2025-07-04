Thalapathy Vijay shares FIRST review of Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya's debut film Phoenix

Vijay Sethupathi’s son, Surya Vijay Sethupathi, is all geared up for the release of his debut movie Phoenix on July 4, 2025. Ahead of the film hitting big screens, superstar Thalapathy Vijay watched the film, expressing his opinion and well wishes to the star kid.

Thalapathy Vijay drops FIRST review for Phoenix

In a recent post on social media, Phoenix’s director and popular stunt choreographer, ‘ANL’ Arasu, dropped a picture alongside Vijay and Surya. Sharing the post, he said, “Bloody sweet! That’s the vibe after Thalapathy Vijay sir watched #Phoenix and shared his MERSAL MAXX words! The Phoenix is flying on FIRE now!”

Resharing the same photograph, Surya Vijay Sethupathi got emotional and said, “Thank you Vijay sir. The last hug, the kind words, the warmth and it meant everything. I’ve always looked up to you, and to feel your support on this journey is something I’ll never forget.”

Here are the official posts feat. Thalapathy Vijay

Phoenix starring Surya Vijay Sethupathi in his debut features the story of a young wrestler’s dilemma dealing with power-hungry people, showcasing an underlying theme of oppression.

The film releasing in theaters soon, features an ensemble cast of actors like Abhinakshathra, J Vignesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Devadarshini, and many more in key roles.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay is next set to appear in the lead role for Jana Nayagan. The upcoming Tamil-language political action drama is directed by H Vinoth. With Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as co-leads, Vijay will be playing a menacing police officer, with the first video glimpse titled The First Roar, showcasing him in an action avatar.

Apart from the mentioned actors, the movie will have an ensemble cast of performers like Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and more in key roles. The movie’s musical tracks and scores will be crafted by Anirudh Ravichander.

The upcoming film is expected to be the actor’s alleged final movie before entering politics. However, as per a recent update by Mamitha, the actor’s future in cinema depends upon the results of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2026.

