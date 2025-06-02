Tamannaah Bhatia normalizes lazy and no-makeup airport look, wears nerdy glasses

Tamannaah Bhatia can don a red carpet-worthy look or slip into the most casual-chic ensemble and still slay. It's the way the diva pulls off those outfits with her undeniable charm and panache. Today was no exception, as Bhatia wore a simple, monochromatic look at the airport and looked effortlessly stunning.

Tamannaah Bhatia was papped at the airport serving a cool and comfy look in a two-piece attire. She wore a navy blue pullover that featured a quarter zip, opened halfway for a relaxed look. The body-hugging top with full-length sleeves defined Bhatia's form gracefully, adding to its bold edge. The cropped pullover kept her look breezy and feminine.

The actress paired her sporty top with matching, navy blue track pants. The flared pants were perfect to don for a comfortable flight while still being stylish. Together, the monochromatic look exuded an understated charm.

Tamannaah also carried a black puffer jacket and wrapped it around her waist, delivering a sporty vibe. She rounded out her attire with crisp white shoes, adding a striking contrast to her fit.

The Odela 2 actress went for the trendy, gold-girly aesthetic and wore a few stunning gilded jewelry pieces. She slipped on a stack of gold bands and a watch in just one hand that beautifully elevated her low-key look. She also wore golden tops, adding a bit of sparkle to her plain outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia swaps makeup for nerdy glasses

Another trendy accessory adorned by the South Indian actress, which is making a comeback from the Y2K era, is the black-framed glasses. Popularized by Zendaya and Bella Hadid, the nerdy glasses are adorned by B-town divas too, for serving the ultimate office siren vibe. Going makeup-free, Bhatia just flung on the clear glasses for a simple but trendy sway.

For her arm candy, the Sikandar ka Muqaddar actress carried a black YSL bag. The high-end bag added to the “quiet luxury” aesthetic of Bhatia’s OOTD.

Overall, Tamannaah Bhatia nailed her latest airport flair with a monochromatic outfit paired with trendy accessories and her flawless no-makeup look.

