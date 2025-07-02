Libra Horoscope Today July 2, 2025​​: For this week, the Page of Cups indicates that you will be focusing more on...

This week is marked by stirring deep introspection, amplifying romantic energies, and reintroducing former flames as Mercury gradually approaches its retrograde phase. The popular astro-numerologist, Munisha Khatwani, shares weekly horoscope predictions and lets you know what the alignment of stars has in store for you.

The celebrity astrologists predict what love, career, health, and finances look like for sun signs, including Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius individuals, known for being spontaneous, share their sign with Indian actor Arjun Rampal. For this week, the Seven of Pentacles card indicates that you need to focus more on your energy. Whereas, according to the angels, it is a good time for financial growth, success, strength, and guidance.

Capricon

Cool and composed Capricorns share their sun sign with the super-talented B-town actor, Farhan Akhtar. This week, the Ace of Swords indicates you will be grounded and focused on your work life. Moreover, you will be smartly focusing on positive energies. Angels, too, state that all of your manifestations will be coming true.

Aquarius

Aquarius is the sun sign of superstar Abhishek Bachchan, who tends to be soft at heart, emotional, and giving. The Hermit card states that this week, you will be thinking, analyzing, and introspecting. The doors of growth and opportunities will open up. While the special angel card underscores that you need to work hard for everything that you have been yearning for. The angels are guiding you, and they are going to ensure that things work out your way.

Pisces

If you are a Piscian, you share your sun sign with the macho man and B-town stunt boy, Tiger Shroff. You are pretty much like a coconut, hard on the exterior and soft on the inside. You go with the flow and jam well with others. This week, you need to drift away from personal negativity and focus more on the positive aspects of your life. Secondly, learn to take a step back from things that don’t go as per your plan and allow the universe to do its job.

Leo

People with Leo as their sun sign are typically family-oriented. This week, you will be pleasing your parents and children. Additionally, you will be concentrating a lot on your emotional life. It is advisable to allow things to flow naturally and let the universe take its own time.

Virgo

Virgos are typically hard-working, just like the B-town actor, Ayushmann Khurrana. You are not only self-made but also positioned to charge forward with energy toward personal growth. For this week, especially women are going to get a lot emotional. Men can seek help from women and succeed in life. Hence, to all the men out there, do treat the women in your life well.

Libra

Hema Malini’s sun sign is Libra. You tend to be a little secretive. For this week, the Page of Cups indicates that you will be focusing more on your emotions and love life. You will be listening to what your heart desires. On the other hand, believe in your energy and don’t ever underestimate yourself.

Scorpio

Bollywood handsome hunk, Aditya Roy Kapoor’s sun sign is Scorpio. You tend to possess a forgiving nature. However, this week might seem a little challenging, but don’t lose hope. The universe is working for you and your welfare.

This week offers a unique opportunity for each zodiac sign to embrace introspection and transformation. Whether you are a Sagittarius seeking financial growth or a Pisces learning to let go of negativity, remember to trust the process and allow the universe to unfold its plan for you.

