Inside Neha Dhupia’s Vande Bharat journey from Mumbai to Surat: ‘Brought back so many beautiful memories’

We are sure that train travel must be one of the fondest and sweetest memories of your childhood. Taking us on a nostalgic ride, Neha Dhupia, who is a mom of two, recently embarked on a heartwarming train journey on the iconic Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Surat. This trip was not simply a train ride but a throwback to her childhood, filled with familiar sights, sounds, and emotions, all of which she captured and shared in her latest vlog on her YouTube page.

Advertisement

It is evident from the pictures and videos that Neha Dhupia is loving every bit of her travel. Her excitement is beaming on her face as she boards the train and reminisces about her younger days. “As a child, I would travel with my mom and dad by train... and today, I feel exactly the same. This ride brought back so many beautiful memories,” she shares warmly.

With this journey, Neha reconnected with the simple joys of train travel. The Vande Bharat journey, with its sweeping scenic views, crisp morning light, and modern comforts, offered the perfect backdrop for Neha to reconnect with the joy of simple travel. Whether it was the rhythmic hum of the train, the sunrise peeking through the windows, or the warm chai in hand, everything seemed to stir a sense of familiarity and joy.

"It was overwhelming in the most beautiful way," she adds in the vlog. “The service was great, the journey was smooth, and I got to meet some lovely people along the way.”

Advertisement

With a simple Mumbai-to-Surat train ride, Neha made sure to remind all her followers how magical a simple train journey can be. Through her lens, it wasn’t just about reaching a destination, but reliving a memory, finding joy in the ordinary, and celebrating the nostalgia that trains so effortlessly bring with them.

Neha Dhupia’s YouTube page gives fans a peek into such honest moments from stories and reflections from her everyday life, to spontaneous experiences like this one. Whether she’s travelling, learning something new, or simply taking a pause, she brings along her audience, sharing it all in the most heartfelt way.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala’s travel escapes are aesthetic getaways you need