Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu Sena's 'Then & Now' pictures

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is among the most popular and longest-running shows on TV screens. The show has completed 14 years of going on-air. It is loved by the audience for its entertaining and unique content with a hilarious twist. All characters in the show are unique and they enjoy a massive fan following. Apart from the all-time famous team of Jethalal, Bhide, Taarak and other adults of the show, Tapu sena is also quite popular among the fans. The Sena, led by Dilip Joshi's on-screen son named Tipendra Jethalal Gada, is responsible for all things mischievous. It includes Tipendera aka Tapu, Sonu (Bhide's daughter), Gogi (Roshan Singh's son), Goli and Pinku. And together these 5 entertain the viewers with their playful yet innocent pranks. The show opened up with Tapu Sena being middle school goers on-screen and in real life too. Let's take a look at the then and now pics of the kids.
Photo Credit : Bhavya Gandhi instragram
The actor played the role of Tapu, son of Jethalal in the show. He was popular for his mischiefs and innovative ideas. Bhavya Gandhi played Tipendra Gada on screen for 9 years. He quit the show in 2017 and was replaced by Raj Anadkat.
Jheel Mehta played Madhavi and Atmaram's daughter and Tapu's best friend Sonu. She left the show in 2012 and Nidhi Bhanushali stepped in her shoes until 2019. At present, TV actress Palak Sidhwani is essaying the role of Sonu, the brightest and most talented one in Tapu Sena.
Photo Credit : Jheel Mehta
Samay Shah plays the cutesy Sardar boy on the show and he has been a part of the TMKOC cast since the premiere episode.
Photo Credit : Samay Shah
Kush Shah plays Goli on-screen. He is best known for playing pranks on Jethalal (essayed by Dilip Joshi), especially when he is around his crush, Mrs Babita.
Photo Credit : Kush Shah
Azhar Shaikh aka Pinku, much like Samay Shah, has been a part of the sitcom since the very first episode. On-screen, it is portrayed that his parents are agents in RAW and deployed overseas.
Photo Credit : Azhar Shaikh