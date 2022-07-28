Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu Sena's 'Then & Now' pictures

1 / 6

Tapu Sena's 'Then & Now' pictures

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is among the most popular and longest-running shows on TV screens. The show has completed 14 years of going on-air. It is loved by the audience for its entertaining and unique content with a hilarious twist. All characters in the show are unique and they enjoy a massive fan following. Apart from the all-time famous team of Jethalal, Bhide, Taarak and other adults of the show, Tapu sena is also quite popular among the fans. The Sena, led by Dilip Joshi's on-screen son named Tipendra Jethalal Gada, is responsible for all things mischievous. It includes Tipendera aka Tapu, Sonu (Bhide's daughter), Gogi (Roshan Singh's son), Goli and Pinku. And together these 5 entertain the viewers with their playful yet innocent pranks. The show opened up with Tapu Sena being middle school goers on-screen and in real life too. Let's take a look at the then and now pics of the kids.

Photo Credit : Bhavya Gandhi instragram