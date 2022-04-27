Top 5 actresses who made the best reel female lawyers

Female lawyers across movies and series have proved that they can own the courtroom in their own way. Whether these stories on screen uncover a felony, nuisance, PIL, or even about empowerment, reel lawyers undoubtedly bring sensitivity to courtroom dramas. Here are the top 5 actresses who have aced the character of an advocate.
Photo Credit : T-Series/ YouTube
The iconic movie Veer Zaara and its courtroom dilemma left us teary-eyed. Rani Mukherji essayed the character of Saamiya Siddiqui, an advocate who's handed her first case. Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) is imprisoned on false charges, and Saamiya Siddiqui fights his case. Under Yash Chopra's direction, Rani Mukherji brought sensitivity and pathos to the love story of Veer and Zara.
Photo Credit : YRF/ YouTube
Section 375 revolves around a rape case that discussed what elements contribute to the offence and the meaning of consent. Richa Chadha is seen in the role of Hiral Gandhi a utopian and fervent lawyer fighting her first big case. Law is not just a profession for Hiral, it is the pursuit of justice. Ajay Bahl's directorial shines light on a public prosecutor hellbent on getting justice for her client.
A sweet and innocent girl who turned into a warrior in the courtroom, Yami Gautam pulls off the role of Advocate Gulnaar Rizwi, in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. She represents a privatised electricity company sued for inflated bills. Yami embodies the role of an advocate thoroughly by mastering the legal lingo and body language in the film.
Shriya Pilgaonkar enlivened Amazon Prime's first legal drama 'Guilty Minds'. The series outlines the drama that erupts in a family that is the paragon of virtue and the other, a leading law firm dealing with all the shades of grey. The series marked the first time Shriya essayed the role of an advocate Kashaf Quaze, for whom the world is black and white. The actor attracted tremendous praise for her impactful performance and authentic portrayal of an idealistic lawyer.
Photo Credit : Amazon Prime Video/ YouTube
With a strong message for the society, Aitraaz stars Kareena Kapoor as Priya Saxena Malhotra who defends her husband who's accused of molestation. Switching from a homemaker to a lawyer, Kareena showcases impeccable dialogue delivery. Her performance is one of the highlights of the film.
Photo Credit : YouTube
