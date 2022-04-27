Top 5 actresses who made the best reel female lawyers

5 / 6

Shriya Pilgaonkar - Guilty Minds

Shriya Pilgaonkar enlivened Amazon Prime's first legal drama 'Guilty Minds'. The series outlines the drama that erupts in a family that is the paragon of virtue and the other, a leading law firm dealing with all the shades of grey. The series marked the first time Shriya essayed the role of an advocate Kashaf Quaze, for whom the world is black and white. The actor attracted tremendous praise for her impactful performance and authentic portrayal of an idealistic lawyer.

Photo Credit : Amazon Prime Video/ YouTube