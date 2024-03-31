‘Better Than Both of Them Combined’: Bulls Special Advisor Triggers Backlash After Comparing Nikola Jokic with Balkan Icons

Nikola Jokic currently holds a prominent position in the NBA as one of the most dominant and versatile big men in the league. As the reigning NBA MVP, Jokic has solidified his stature as a game-changing playmaker.

However, Toni Kukoc, the Hall of Famer and Special Advisor to Jerry Reinsdorf, the owner of the Chicago Bulls, recently shared his insights on Nikola Jokic's standing in comparison to legendary Balkan basketball figures Vlade Divac and Dino Radja.

As per Serbian sports daily newspaper Sportski Zurnal, the three-time NBA champion expressed that despite Jokic's statistical prowess and evident improvements, Jokic hasn't yet attained the level of Divac and Radja in the center position.

When asked if Jokic stands at the level of today’s Hall of Famers, Kukoc has his pick for the debate.

"Maybe he will be, but he is not yet. Despite all the statistics, Jokic is not at the level of Divac and Radja in the center position.”

Kukoc highlighted the exceptional skills and game-changing qualities that Divac and Radja brought to the court during their prime years, emphasizing Divac's ball-handling finesse and Radja's remarkable ability to maneuver under the basket and swiftly score on the court.

Recalling Divac and Radja, he added, “30 years ago, Divac surprised America with how he handled the ball with his height, Radja - with how he could catch the ball under the basket and reach the other side to score.”

Not too soon after the news broke out on Kukoc's view on Joker, the NBA fans on X/formerly Twitter took the opportunity to correct the former Bulls champion

A user wrote, “Jokic is better than both of them combined”





In no time, the comments section of the post got the number of fans counting where most of them backed the Nuggets center.





Where does Nikola Jokic stands against Vlade Divac and Dino Radja?

There is no doubt that Nikola Jokic stands out as a transformative force in the league, showcasing a unique blend of size, skill, and basketball IQ that has redefined the center position in the modern NBA.

Jokic's career averages of 20.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game underscore his impact and place him in a league of his own in today's basketball landscape.

Comparatively, Vlade Divac and Dino Radja, two distinguished Balkan basketball icons, made significant contributions during their NBA careers in the 1990s.

On one hand, Vlade Divac, had a long and successful NBA career. The Serbian center had a lengthy NBA career, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Sacramento Kings, and the Charlotte Hornets.

In his best NBA season (1994 – 95), Divac averaged 16.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

On the other hand, Dino Radja, the Croatian power forward, played for the Boston Celtics from 1993 to 1997. In those four years, he averaged 16.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

During his time, Radja showcased his scoring prowess and tenacity on the court. Both players left indelible marks on the league, with Divac becoming an NBA All-Star in 1998 and Radja earning acclaim for his offensive abilities with the Boston Celtics.