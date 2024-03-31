‘Sorry If That Offends Any of You’: Duke Guard Jared McCain as His Beauty Brand Deal Breaks the Internet

Jared McCain has been a familiar name in the college basketball scene. Other than being named the ACC rookie of the week on February 19 this year, McCain has fans' attention hooked to his one of a kind personality.

McCain has been in the news ever since he dropped 30 points against James Madison and for all the good reasons, it was his painted nails that got the basketball fans buzzing.

Recently, Jared McCain broke the internet as the news of his latest deal with the beauty brand, Sally Hansen, spread out. Unbothered of whatever is being said on his choice, the Duke’s player said, “I think everyone should do self-care for themselves. For me, it's nail painting. I'm sorry if that offends any of you guys.”

Acknowledging the criticism that he seemed aware of, Jared added, “I thought it looked nice and I know a lot of people disagree. A lot of people don’t like it. I’m just going to be myself and do what I think looks nice.”

Jared McCain performed exceptionally well against James Madison

Jared McCain made a dazzling 3-pointer just 16 seconds into the game, scoring a remarkable 22 of his 30 points in the first half and setting a Duke record with eight 3-pointers.

The Blue Devils secured a decisive 93-55 victory over 12th-seeded James Madison the past week, advancing to the Sweet 16 to face top-seeded Houston after emphatically ending JMU's 14-game winning streak.

Despite JMU's rugged defense, McCain and Duke maintained a comfortable lead throughout the game. The Blue Devils, led by coach Jon Scheyer, avenged last year's tournament elimination by Tennessee, learning from their past mistakes to secure their spot in the Sweet 16.

McCain's exceptional performance, alongside Kyle Filipowski's 14 points, propelled Duke to this resounding victory, marking a significant turnaround after recent offensive struggles.