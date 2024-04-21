Dana White Hits Back at MMA Critics Over UFC 300 Pay-Per-View, REVEALS Record-Breaking Event
UFC CEO Dana White slams Mixed Martial Arts critics and experts post UFC 300 for calling the event a disaster before and revealed records of UFC 300 Broke.
UFC hosted its fourth pay-per-view this year, UFC 300, which ended up becoming one of the most extraordinary UFC events of all time. Dana White just posted a video, and slams mixed martial arts critics and experts.
Dana White said that when he said that the UFC 300 card was the best card assembled in the sport's history, all the foremost mixed martial arts experts turned their backs and started to tag the UFC 300 as one of the worst. Some even predicted that UFC 300 would not sell tickets, pay-per-view, and more.
Dana White added some clips of mixed martial arts experts saying Max Holloway vs Justin Geathje will be the worst match. Another expert was criticizing the co-main event fight and more.
Dana White then revealed the record UFC 300 has broken: Largest UFC event attendance in T Mobile history, 3rd Highest gate in UFC history, Most watched prelims in ESPN history, and Highest per-capita Merch sales in UFC history, 3.2 Million followers gained on UFC social media accounts, Number one trending in China for three days, Best social media performance in UFC history, Max Holloway KO video is most liked UFC Instagram video in history.
Fans are now praising UFC and Dana White for their dedication and assembling the card perfectly.
UFC 300 Results
- Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill
Winner: Alex Pereira
Method: KO
Round: 1
Time: 3:14
- Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan
Winner: Zhang Weili
Method: Unanimous Decision
Score: 49-45, 49-45, 49-45
- Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje
Winner: Max Holloway
Method: KO (right hand)
Round: 5
Time: 4:59
- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira
Winner: Arman Tsarukyan
Method: Split Decision
Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28
- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
Winner: Bo Nickal
Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)
Round: 2
Time: 3:38
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakić
Winner: Jiri Prochazka
Method: TKO (strikes)
Round: 2
Time: 3:17
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar
Winner: Aljamain Sterling
Method: Unanimous Decision
Score: 30-27, 30-27, 30-27
- Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm
Winner: Kayla Harrison
Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)
Round: 2
Time: 1:47
- Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Winner: Diego Lopes
Method: TKO (strikes)
Round: 1
Time: 1:29
- Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner
Winner: Renato Moicano
Method: TKO (strikes)
Round: 2
Time: 4:11
- Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
Winner: Jéssica Andrade
Method: Split Decision
Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28
- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
Winner: Bobby Green
Method: Unanimous Decision
Score: 30-27, 30-25, 29-26
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
Winner: Deiveson Figueiredo
Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)
Round: 2
Time: 4:02
