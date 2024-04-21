Dana White Hits Back at MMA Critics Over UFC 300 Pay-Per-View, REVEALS Record-Breaking Event

UFC CEO Dana White slams Mixed Martial Arts critics and experts post UFC 300 for calling the event a disaster before and revealed records of UFC 300 Broke.

By Nayan Kumawat
Published on Apr 21, 2024  |  01:21 AM IST |  7.7K
Image Courtesy : Getty Images
Image Courtesy : Getty Images

UFC hosted its fourth pay-per-view this year, UFC 300, which ended up becoming one of the most extraordinary UFC events of all time. Dana White just posted a video, and slams mixed martial arts critics and experts. 

Dana White said that when he said that the UFC 300 card was the best card assembled in the sport's history, all the foremost mixed martial arts experts turned their backs and started to tag the UFC 300 as one of the worst. Some even predicted that UFC 300 would not sell tickets, pay-per-view, and more. 

Dana White added some clips of mixed martial arts experts saying Max Holloway vs Justin Geathje will be the worst match. Another expert was criticizing the co-main event fight and more. 

Dana White then revealed the record UFC 300 has broken: Largest UFC event attendance in T Mobile history, 3rd Highest gate in UFC history, Most watched prelims in ESPN history, and Highest per-capita Merch sales in UFC history, 3.2 Million followers gained on UFC social media accounts, Number one trending in China for three days, Best social media performance in UFC history, Max Holloway KO video is most liked UFC Instagram video in history.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Fans are now praising UFC and Dana White for their dedication and assembling the card perfectly. 


UFC 300 Results 

- Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

  Winner: Alex Pereira

Advertisement

  Method: KO

  Round: 1

  Time: 3:14

  

- Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

  Winner: Zhang Weili

  Method: Unanimous Decision

  Score: 49-45, 49-45, 49-45

  

- Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje

  Winner: Max Holloway

  Method: KO (right hand)

  Round: 5

  Time: 4:59

  

- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira

  Winner: Arman Tsarukyan

  Method: Split Decision

  Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28

  

- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

  Winner: Bo Nickal

  Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

  Round: 2

  Time: 3:38

  

- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakić

  Winner: Jiri Prochazka

  Method: TKO (strikes)

  Round: 2

  Time: 3:17

  

- Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

  Winner: Aljamain Sterling

  Method: Unanimous Decision

  Score: 30-27, 30-27, 30-27

  

- Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

  Winner: Kayla Harrison

  Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

  Round: 2

  Time: 1:47

  

- Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

  Winner: Diego Lopes

  Method: TKO (strikes)

  Round: 1

  Time: 1:29

  

- Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner

  Winner: Renato Moicano

  Method: TKO (strikes)

  Round: 2

  Time: 4:11

  

- Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

  Winner: Jéssica Andrade

  Method: Split Decision

  Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28

  

- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

  Winner: Bobby Green

  Method: Unanimous Decision

  Score: 30-27, 30-25, 29-26

  

- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

  Winner: Deiveson Figueiredo

  Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

  Round: 2

  Time: 4:02

ALSO READ: What Is the Meaning Behind Conor McGregor's Popular Walk-Out Theme Song?

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nayan Kumawat

Expertise: Sports Education: A graduate in Humanities - BA, from Poddar Internation College, Jaipur Meet Nayan

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles