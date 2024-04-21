Dana White Hits Back at MMA Critics Over UFC 300 Pay-Per-View, REVEALS Record-Breaking Event

UFC hosted its fourth pay-per-view this year, UFC 300, which ended up becoming one of the most extraordinary UFC events of all time. Dana White just posted a video, and slams mixed martial arts critics and experts.

Dana White said that when he said that the UFC 300 card was the best card assembled in the sport's history, all the foremost mixed martial arts experts turned their backs and started to tag the UFC 300 as one of the worst. Some even predicted that UFC 300 would not sell tickets, pay-per-view, and more.

Dana White added some clips of mixed martial arts experts saying Max Holloway vs Justin Geathje will be the worst match. Another expert was criticizing the co-main event fight and more.

Dana White then revealed the record UFC 300 has broken: Largest UFC event attendance in T Mobile history, 3rd Highest gate in UFC history, Most watched prelims in ESPN history, and Highest per-capita Merch sales in UFC history, 3.2 Million followers gained on UFC social media accounts, Number one trending in China for three days, Best social media performance in UFC history, Max Holloway KO video is most liked UFC Instagram video in history.

Fans are now praising UFC and Dana White for their dedication and assembling the card perfectly.

UFC 300 Results

- Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Winner: Alex Pereira

Method: KO

Round: 1

Time: 3:14

- Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

Winner: Zhang Weili

Method: Unanimous Decision

Score: 49-45, 49-45, 49-45

- Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje

Winner: Max Holloway

Method: KO (right hand)

Round: 5

Time: 4:59

- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira

Winner: Arman Tsarukyan

Method: Split Decision

Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28

- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Winner: Bo Nickal

Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

Round: 2

Time: 3:38

- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Winner: Jiri Prochazka

Method: TKO (strikes)

Round: 2

Time: 3:17

- Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

Winner: Aljamain Sterling

Method: Unanimous Decision

Score: 30-27, 30-27, 30-27

- Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

Winner: Kayla Harrison

Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

Round: 2

Time: 1:47

- Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Winner: Diego Lopes

Method: TKO (strikes)

Round: 1

Time: 1:29

- Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner

Winner: Renato Moicano

Method: TKO (strikes)

Round: 2

Time: 4:11

- Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Winner: Jéssica Andrade

Method: Split Decision

Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28

- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Winner: Bobby Green

Method: Unanimous Decision

Score: 30-27, 30-25, 29-26

- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Winner: Deiveson Figueiredo

Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

Round: 2

Time: 4:02

