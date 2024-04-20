What Is Conor McGregor’s UFC Walk-Out Music and the Deep Meaning Behind It?

Conor McGregor is arguably the most popular fighter to emerge from the UFC. Responsible for gathering eyeballs for the organization, The Notorious has amassed many impressive knockout victories in his career.

Disregarding fighting, the Irish superstar is a proud representative of his native country of Ireland. Sporting the Irish flag in each fight, McGregor has voiced his honor toward the country and incorporates it into his fighting endeavors.

What Is Conor McGregor’s Walk-Out Theme Song?

Conor McGregor’s Irish pride is clearly evident via his walk-out theme song. In most of his fights, The Notorious walks out to the classic ‘The Foggy Dew,’ written by Charles O'Neill in 1919.

This major event was an inspiration for the very popular song written during the early 1900s. It was also composed to commemorate the brave warriors who decided to challenge the most powerful empire during that period.

Conor McGregor, a proud Irishman, memorializes the bravery of the nationalists who challenged British rule.

The fighter revealed this song to be his favorite walk-out music out of several, alongside New York rapper 50 Cent's 'I Get Money' and 'Hypnotize' by the late Notorious B.I.G.

The Irishman’s specific theme is Sinéad O'Connor's adaptation of the very popular song. During his fight against Eddie Alvarez for the double championship, the crowd was witnessed to be electric at the walk-out where this song was played.

In his much-anticipated fight against Chad Mendes in 2015 at UFC 189, the Irishman had the late singer Sinéad O'Connor in the arena singing for him.

The Notorious also offered his condolences following the singer’s unfortunate passing in 2023.

What Is the Meaning Behind Conor McGregor’s Walk-Out Tune?

‘The Foggy Dew’ sung by Sinéad O'Connor and The Chieftains, appears to be a meaningful song for the people of Ireland.

This song was written to express rebellious behavior against British rule in Ireland. The Rebellion of Easter Rising took place in 1916, when Irish nationalists revolted against crown rule.

Following the tragic deaths of many courageous Irish men in World War II, Father Charles O’Neill felt the need to honor the young men concerning the unfortunate lives lost at the rebellion.

With lyrics that read, “For I parted then with valiant men whom I shall never see n'more,” O’Neill expresses the disastrous fate of these young men who experienced their demise.

Although he proclaims that he understands the thoughts of these young men, Charles O’Neill eventually accepts the brutality of living as an Irishman under the strict rule of the British, where citizens were seldom offered liberty.