'Doing Their Best to Defend Green': Fans Hit at Commentator Calling Out Santi Aldama Baiting Draymond Green During Grizzlies vs Warriors

During the Wednesday game, tensions escalated between Draymond Green and Santi Aldama, culminating in a heated scuffle that caught the attention of fans and commentators. The altercation began with an exchange under the basket between Green and Aldama, which later prompted Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins to intervene during a break in play.

It all started when Aldama scored and had a shoving moment while getting through a tackle from Green. Right after the score, the Grizzlies player was heading towards the Warriors side and found Draymond Green on his way. It was all natural until the four-time NBA All-Star turned back to Aldama and got him by his jersey.

Things took a different angle when the announcer, Kelenna Azubuike, accused Aldama of baiting Draymond Green into doing a foul. The Warriors on NBCS’ official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a clip of the moment, captioning it, “BENCHES CLEAR AFTER DRAYMOND AND SANTI ALDAMA GET INTO IT,” and got the NBA fans’ attention.

However, soon after the short recap surfaced on X, fans were quick to react to the commentary and had their takes displayed in the comment section of the post.

Advertisement

Also Read: What Happened Between Draymond Green, Desmond Bane and Taylor Jenkins During Grizzlies vs Warriors?

Draymond Green was suspended twice this season

Draymond Green's season has been rife with controversy and suspensions as he found himself sidelined not once but twice due to altercations with fellow players on the court. The first incident occurred in November when he was ejected from a game after putting Timberwolves player Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

This action resulted in a suspension by the league, marking the beginning of a tumultuous season for Green.

The situation escalated further in December when Green's aggressive behavior led to an indefinite suspension by the NBA after he struck Suns player Jusuf Nurkic with a whirling back fist. Later, Green was reinstated by the NBA after serving a 12-game suspension that was initially indefinite.

Advertisement

This decision also followed Green's completion of the necessary steps to show his commitment to aligning his behavior with the expected standards of NBA players. Throughout his suspension, he actively participated in counseling sessions and held joint meetings with the NBA, the Warriors, and the National Basketball Players Association representatives.

The NBA justified this harsh disciplinary action by citing Green's "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts," underscoring a pattern of behavior that needed to be addressed seriously.