Dan Orlovsky Bets Eyebrows Against Tom Brady’s Return To NFL in 2024

In a daring promise that has NFL fans buzzing, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky staked an unconventional wager - his very eyebrows are on the line if Tom Brady ends up unretiring to suit up for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. The bold declaration came during a spirited debate on the network's Get Up morning show.

‘I'll Shave My Eyebrows’: Dan Orlovsky's Risky Bet

Discussing the Raiders' decision not to draft a quarterback, speculation arose that the team could turn to the legendary Brady, who has been linked to Las Vegas through his pursuit of becoming a minority owner. That's when Orlovsky doubled down on his certainty Brady won't play for the Raiders.

"I don't know if they grow back, but if Brady plays for the Raiders this year I'll shave my eyebrows," Orlovsky stated adamantly, adding with a hint of worry, "as long as they grow back."

His ESPN colleagues quickly saw an opportunity for amusement, gleefully declaring in unison, "Well, now we're all rooting for it."

Fans Divided on Tom Brady's Potential Return

The eyebrow wager has NFL fans taking opposing stances. Many echoed the Get Up crew's sentiments, delighting in the prospect of a browless Orlovsky.

"Haha, better start growing out those brows, Dan!" one fan quipped. Another chimed in, "Yes Dan they grow back."

However, others sided with Orlovsky's steadfast belief that a Brady return is unlikely, with one fan remarking, "Haha sorry Dan, but I highly doubt Brady is heading to the Raiders this year! No need to stock up on eyebrow pencils just yet."

Tom Brady Keeping Door Open on NFL Comeback

While Orlovsky may feel confident, Brady himself has refused to entirely shut down the possibility of lacing up his cleats again. In a recent interview on the Deep Cut Podcast, the 7-time Super Bowl champion left the door ajar when asked if he would entertain returning mid-season in a hypothetical scenario.

"I don't know. I'm always gonna be in good shape, always gonna be able to throw the ball," Brady responded. He continued, "So to come in for a little bit, like MJ [Michael Jordan] coming back... I wouldn't be opposed to it."

The rumors about Brady possibly joining the Raiders are being fueled by his known desire to become a part-owner of the Raiders. If the Raiders start to struggle at the quarterback position, Orlovsky may become very worried about losing his eyebrows, not just about the team's performance on the field.

For now, the ESPN analyst's perfectly groomed brows remain intact. But with Brady's hundreds of millions in potential future earnings and hinted openness to an NFL revival, their future could hang in the balance of one of the most widely discussed potential un-retirements in sports history.

