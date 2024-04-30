The One Piece universe features numerous unique characters, including compelling, heroic, and villainous ones. Luffy and his friends encounter these characters on their quest for Roger's treasure. However, some characters are so straightforward that their personality quirks, laughs, and cheating defeat make them seem annoying.

Here are top 10 most annoying characters in One Piece.

1. Charloss

Charlos is a World Noble, the son of Saint Rosward, and the older brother of Saint Shalria. Due to his actions, he can be considered one of the main antagonists of the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, and a minor antagonist during the Levely Arc. Charlos wields significant political power and can summon an admiral for any harm. His authority allows him to enslave anyone, including royalty, and order CP0 to assassinate or protect him. Despite his large body, Charlos is weak and prefers to be carried around by a slave.

2. Vander Decken

The series' one of the creepiest character, Vander Decken is the captain of the Flying Pirates on their ship, the Flying Dutchman, and the eighth descendant of the original Vander Decken of legend. He is a Japanese bullhead shark fish-man and the secondary antagonist of the Fish-Man Island Arc. Decken's reliance on Shirahoshi as a possession makes him annoying, specially with his presence throughout the arc. His only positive quality is his role as a relevant threat in Shirahoshi's character development.

3. Trebol

Trebol[6] is one of the top three officers of the Donquixote Pirates, acting as a Staff Officer. He occupies the Club seat of the Donquixote Family and is the leader of the crew's Trebol Army subdivision. Trebol with a Devil Fruit, produces snot and has a negative personality. He gloats at enemies' misfortune and bombards Sugar with dumb questions. Trebol was responsible for Doflamingo's Devil Fruit acquisition for evil's sake. His one-dimensional nature makes him unlikable and designed for the audience to root against, making him one-dimensional and unlikable.

4. Gecko Moria

Gecko Moria is the captain of the Thriller Bark Pirates and a former member of the Seven Warlords of the Sea who resides on Thriller Bark, the largest ship in the world. His bounty is Beli320,000,000, which was frozen until he lost his Warlord position. Gecko Moria's actions in the Warlord program undermined Crocodile's credibility, as he evaded Luffy and struggled to control Oars. Despite his inability to kill the Straw Hats, Moria continues to laugh, believing he has the upper hand. His cowardly and conniving nature led to an entire arc dedicated to him, proving he did not deserve the attention.

5. Buggy

Buggy the Star Clown is the captain of the Buggy Pirates[4] and co-leader of the Buggy and Alvida Alliance. Formerly an apprentice of the Roger Pirates alongside Shanks, he was one of the earliest enemies of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, whose actions eventually entangled him in the Summit War of Marineford. Buggy, despite his weakness, proved a formidable villain for Luffy to defeat. His presence at Impel Down was humorous due to his blind luck, but the joke that Buggy's life spirals upward has lasted over a decade and lost its novelty.

6. Ramen Kenpo

Ramen Kenpo is a martial arts style used by Wanze. Although Enies Lobby is considered arguably the best arc so far, it certainly wasn't due to Ramen Kenpo. As CP9's resident chef, he could create noodles with his nose and use them as weapons in combat. In addition to his ridiculous appearance and goofy fighting style, Kenpo was unnecessarily vain about his appearance. Since he wasn't even an official member of CP9, it made Sanji's win over him feel hollow. Considering that Kenpo hasn't appeared since, he has no other role in the story than to be a gross, time-killing pest.

7. Brook

Brook is the musician of the Straw Hat Pirates, one of their two swordsmen, and one of the Senior Officers of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. He is the ninth member of the crew and the eighth to join, doing so at the end of the Thriller Bark Arc. Brook's character is characterized by cheap humor, such as skull jokes and requests to see underwear. His dialogue is predictable and grating, and he even pokes fun at his own anatomy. Despite his tolerable humor, his presence prevents the development of more deserving characters, as the cast receives limited screen time in recent arcs.

8. Orochi

Kurozumi Orochi was the former shogun of Wano Country and one of the last members of the Kurozumi Family. Orochi's character, designed to be annoying, is shallow, vain, and impetuous against those mocked. He lacks honor and develops an unwarranted god complex. Despite his childhood hunt, his desire for revenge against those not involved in his persecution makes him a flat villain, despite his backstory making him somewhat sympathetic.

9. Foxy

Foxy the Silver Fox is the captain of the Foxy Pirates, and the main antagonist of the Long Ring Long Land Arc. Foxy, the leader of a unique pirate gang, challenged other crews to a Davy Back Game and assimilated their members. He exploited the captain's intelligence to provoke competitions. Foxy's tendency for cheating and fragile ego made him an annoying villain. His Slow-Slow Devil Fruit allowed him to use dozens of cheap shots against opponents with a single usage.

10. Helmeppo

Helmeppo, initially a snotty son of Ax-Hand Morgan, was raised without conscience and held Coby at gunpoint. After his father's defeat, Helmeppo became more tolerable under Garp's guidance. However, his personality feels jarringly different, making it difficult to separate him from the man he was before. A more detailed transition would have made it easier to appreciate his progress.

