Patrick Mahomes Shocks WWE Universe With A Heel Turn, Helps Logan Paul With His Super Bowl Rings

In an unexpected crossover event, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped into the theatrical world of professional wrestling during Monday's episode of WWE Raw. The two-time NFL MVP made a cameo to aid his friend and business partner Logan Paul with a physical confrontation against rival wrestler Jey Uso.

Patrick Mahomes Makes an Appearance at WWE Monday Night Raw

Mahomes initially arrived at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City alongside Paul and YouTuber IShowSpeed, immediately confronted by WWE's Damian Priest and the villainous faction The Judgment Day. As a spokesperson for Paul's Prime sports drink - also a WWE sponsor - Mahomes' presence seemed more promotional than substantive.

However, he would later play a pivotal role in escalating the storyline feud between Paul and Uso. After securing picks in the WWE Draft, Paul "grabbed the mic and insulted rival Jey Uso enough to draw him out from the back and set up a storyline attack aided by The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh," according to reports.

Logan Paul Borrows SB rings from Patrick Mahomes for WWE Antics

With Balor and McDonagh restraining Uso in the ring, Paul shockingly turned to Mahomes at ringside, who was seated alongside Chiefs offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith. In an apparent "heel turn," Mahomes stood and slyly "slipped off his three Super Bowl rings with a smirk" before handing them to Paul. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The social media influencer-turned-boxer then attempted to strike Uso with the championship rings, likely to increase the perception of threat and violence. Though he missed his intended target, Paul instead "struck McDonagh" with the rings.

The bizarre scene blended reality and scripted theatrics. Mahomes truly does have three Super Bowl rings from the Chiefs' victories in Super Bowls LIV and LVII. And his relationship with Paul is authentic.

This isn't Paul's first link-up with Mahomes. The two of them teamed up for a social media video previously in which Mahomes swapped his Super Bowl ring for Paul's championship belt while promoting Paul's Prime energy drink in January.

However, Mahomes wielding his hard-earned championship hardware as an implicit weapon against another performer was clearly a staged promotional crossover plotline between the NFL's premier talent and WWE's scriptwriters.

The confrontation was ultimately defused when "Braun Strowman, who was just drafted to Raw, came out to chase away Paul." Though Strowman initially "stepped to Mahomes" in an intimidating manner, the quarterback's linemen came to his defense before Uso motioned for Strowman to back down.

In another surprise cameo, Stephanie McMahon also appeared live to announce the first round of WWE Draft picks, marking "her second time on WWE television since announcing her resignation as CEO last January."

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott Take Their NFL Rivalry to the Red Carpet; Details Inside