Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai Manga Ending: Find Out Finale Date

The June issue of Kodansha's Be Love magazine brought the news about the finale of Saionji-San Wa Koji o Shinai manga. Along with this, the final date of the last chapter has also been determined. Thus, without any further ado, here is all you need to know about the ending of the popular story.

Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai Manga ending date

As reported by Anime News Network, the final release date for the manga's ending will be May 31, 2024. This will be the magazine's next issue, also bringing the end to the series. The magazine where fans catch the latest chapter will be Kodansha's Be Love. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come.

ALSO READ: Suicide Squad Isekai Anime: New Theme Song OUT; Cast Updates, Streaming Details & More

More about Saionji-San Wa Koji o Shinai manga

Starting in September 2021, the Saionji-San Wa Koji o Shinai manga rose to fame for its quirky take on love and romance. Written by Hiura, the story came in Kodansha's Be Love magazine and slowly reached a huge number of readers in a short span of time.

So far, the manga has published a total of five volumes. Moreover, the story is also set to bring a live-action adaptation to the limelight. The news of the live-action broke only a few days before the announcement of the manga ending.

The announcement revealed that Satoru Hiura's manga will be getting an adaptation very soon. And this is set to come out in July. A poster for the same was also put out in the public domain. With this, Wakana Matsumoto will star as Itsuki Saionji, the leading lady of the series.

Along with this, Hokuto Matsumura was cast as the engineer, the man in the show. The list of the staff members working on the project is credited as follows:

Directors: Kentaro Takemura, Taichi Imura, Takeyoshi Yamamoto, Atsushi Watanabe Writers: Takeshi Miyamoto, Subaru Yamashita Producers: Aina Iwasaki, Izumi Maruyama

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: My Oni Girl Gets Anime Movie: New Trailer OUT; Release Date, Plot & More to Know