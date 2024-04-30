Kurt Angle Believes THIS former WWE Champion Was Going To Dethrone Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 40 was a whirlwind of twists and turns, delivering an incredible show. Notably, the main event of the Showcase of Immortals this year had some unforeseen surprises. Roman Reigns' lengthy Undisputed WWE Championship reign came to an end against Cody Rhodes with the help of The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, and John Cena.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes that although Cody Rhodes was the worthy challenger to dethrone The Tribal Chief, WWE had a different plan initially. Sitting on his podcast, the Olympic gold medalist voiced his opinion about the WrestleMania 40 main event.

He revealed that the main event was cool, and he loved how they managed to blend in The Rock in that storyline. Kurt initially thought that The Great One would return and defeat Roman Reigns for the championship, envisioning a dream feud between them.

Angle added that he wasn't sure if the direction of the storyline altered after hearing the voices of the WWE Universe. The fans turned on The Rock when he entered the storyline because Cody was already a qualified challenger, backed by his Royal Rumble win. Either way, The Rock's heel turn was a genius move.

Kurt Angle might be right

Considering how the whole storyline has unfolded since The Rock's return, Kurt Angle might have a valid point. Following his comeback, the ten-time World Champion said that he would sit on the 'head of the table', hinting at the Roman Reigns' position in The Bloodline, and the comment sparked the possibility of a feud between the two family members.

Furthermore, on an episode of SmackDown, Cody directly told the audience that The Rock would face

Roman Reigns instead of him, and the announcement received a huge negative reaction from the WWE Universe, who were hoping to see the American Nightmare finish his story.

The adverse response, that too against a personality like The Rock, probably prompted WWE to change the plan. Instead of potentially dethroning his cousin, The Rock became the Final Boss and joined The Bloodline. Nevertheless, the heel turn worked out in The Rock's favor because it was one of the most entertaining versions of him.

