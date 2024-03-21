What Happened Between Draymond Green, Desmond Bane and Taylor Jenkins During Grizzlies vs Warriors?

Draymond Green can’t put a break on himself when he is on the court and gets into scuffle more often than not. As the Golden State Warriors played the Memphis Grizzlies, he was at it again as he got into a shoving game with Desmond Bane that erupted during the second quarter of Wednesday's Warriors-Grizzlies game at Chase Center.

Although this altercation looked far less controversial than previous ones. The whole fiasco began after an exchange between Green and Santi Aldama under the basket, prompting Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins to approach a referee during the next stoppage of play.

What happened between Green and Bane?

Green is known for his antics, and as he tries to get close to Jenkins, Bane doesn’t like it, and that fuels the tension between the two. As the tensions escalated, Gary Payton II of the Warriors tried to pull Green away as other players and officials tried to intervene.

After a while, Jenkins turned his back to the referee, and Payton and Green got pushed into him, which caused the Memphis coach to fall to the ground. After assessing the technical for both Green and Bane, the situation became calmer. Shortly after, the two were even seen shaking hands as a sign of respect.

Multiple suspensions in this campaign for Green

For Green, who was suspended twice this season due to altercations with other players on the court, it has been an interesting season, to say the least. He was expelled by the league in November after putting Timberwolves player Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

He was given an indefinite suspension by the NBA in December after he struck Suns player Jusuf Nurkic with a whirling back fist.

His "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts" was the basis for the lengthy suspension, according to the NBA. Green had an average of 8.8 points, 7.1 assists, and 6.0 assists going into the game on Wednesday night.

Fans would find out later in the week if Green or Bane were disciplined by the NBA for this altercation.

