Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce To Watch Miami GP With Patrick-Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift will be seen attending another sporting event alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce, but this time, it will be them enjoying Formula 1 instead of the singer cheering for her NFL beau at the Super Bowl. However, it will be a double date with Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes.

According to a report in The Sun, power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly go on a double date with Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes to enjoy some Formula 1 action at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Chiefs teammates do have a share in the Alpine F1 team and before they head towards the busy NFL schedule before the season kicks off, the two will be keeping an eye on their favorite.

The second leg of Swift's Eras Tour is also around the corner and the singer is spending as much time as she can with her NFL boyfriend. The singer could be seen cheering for the Alpine team to support her boyfriend's Formula 1 team as he is the minority investor.

The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker has been spotted several times supporting Kelce. The last time the two went on a Coachella date together, Swift was seen wearing the New Heights baseball cap.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are Alpine F1 team's minority investors

The Kansas City Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are the minority investors in the Alpine Formula 1 team since 2023, bringing their skills to the race track. Their minority stake was announced in October of the last year by Otro Capital.

Kelce's management company A&A Management is also among the minority owners alongside Rory McIlroy and Anthony Joshua.

The two teammates and close friends were excited to invest in the team together and look forward for the new venture. It won't come as a surprise when they cheer for the Alpine F1 at the Miami Grand Prix alongside Swift and Brittany, for the main race to be held on May 6, just before the Anti Hero singer resumes her Eras Tour on May 9.

