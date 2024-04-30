Lisa Rinna Opens Up About Daughter Amelia Gray's Bold Fashion Opinions

Lisa Rinna says her daughter Amelia Gray isn't afraid to tell her when she doesn't like her fashion choices.

They went to the 8th Annual Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards in Los Angeles to support Amelia, who got the Model of the Year award.

Lisa, who's 60, told PEOPLE that Amelia teaches her a lot about fashion without even trying. She mentioned that Amelia often says things like, Mom, no, or No way. But usually, her daughter is really supportive and takes her to cool places. They've been able to have fun sharing this together.

Rinna shares Amelia Gray with actor Harry Hamlin, who was also there. They also have another daughter, Delilah Belle.

Proud Parents Praise Amelia's Versatility and Dedication

The proud parents also couldn't stop talking about Gray's achievements and dedication at the event, which was supported by DAOU Vineyards.

Harry shared with PEOPLE saying that The thing about Amelia is she becomes a different character for every designer. He mentioned that even Naomi Campbell noticed and commented on it in Vogue. Harry believes this ability means she could be a great actress one day.

Rinna chimed in, praising her daughter's beauty, saying, She really studied all the runway models from the '70s and '80s, she learned from photographers, and she's worked hard to become who she is.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added that they attended the same event seven years ago and just shared a throwback picture on their Stories. Gigi Hadid was being honored as the best model of the year then. Rinna remarked how this moment felt full-circle and amazing for her daughter.

Fashion Forward Family Shines on the Red Carpet

On the red carpet, the stylish family rocked some daring outfits.

Gray looked stunning in a sheer, long-sleeved, body-con white dress paired with white heels and a sleek low bun hairstyle.

Rinna opted for an equally eye-catching look — a white satin floor-length gown adorned with black ribbons tied into bows along the bodice, skirt, and arms. She completed her outfit with black heels and simple silver rings.

Delilah exuded glamour in a partially sheer black gown with a thigh-high slit, while her boyfriend, Henry Eikenberry, sported a black button-down shirt and wide-leg black trousers. Harry kept it simple yet elegant in a black suit sans tie.

Gray made her runway debut at just 16 years old during Dennis Basso New York Fashion Week show in 2017. Since then, she's walked for major fashion houses like Chanel, Vivienne Westwood, Tommy Hilfiger, and Miu Miu.

As Gray's career continues to rise, Rinna has also ventured into the modeling world. In February 2023, she strutted the runway for Rotate in a daring spaghetti-strap swimsuit and leopard coat.

Reflecting on their bond, Gray told PEOPLE in November 2023, Being able to travel all over the world together at the same time has been this really nice opportunity for our relationship to grow.

ALSO READ: Why did Lisa Rinna leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Reason REVEALED