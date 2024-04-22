Erik Spoelstra Accused of Trying To Intentionally Injure Jayson Tatum With ‘Shady’ Fouls by Miami Heat

The NBA playoffs are up and running and so are the theories regarding every play on the court. One theory given by former Boston Celtics player Brian Scalabrine has divided the NBA fanbase as Brian claimed that the foul on Jayson Tatum by Caleb Martin was shady and intentional. The former Celtics star called out Erik Spoelstra, the Miami Heat coach.

Jayson Tatum Could Have Been Seriously Injured

Scalabrine allegedly accused Heat coach Erik Spoelstra of going after Tatum by taking a timeout which wasn’t needed at all in the game. As soon as the time out was over, Tatum was undercut by Martin, which resulted in a very hard fall. The game was done and dusted by that time as the Celtics had a very comfortable lead but an injury to Tatum would have been devastating for their title chance in the coming month.



"With 1:30 remaining and down by 16, Erik Spoelstra called a timeout. I'm not trying to start anything here. That play begins thirty seconds later," Scalabrine remarked. "That looked shady to me." Scalabrine played for the Celtics from 2005-2010. He averaged 3.1 points per game in his 11-year career before making the move to television.

Bad Blood Between Heat-Celtics in Playoffs

Since they have faced off in the playoffs four times in the previous five seasons, Boston and Miami have a great deal of animosity toward one another. They have faced each other thrice in the Eastern Conference Finals. The only thing Miami wants is to put an end to the historic season for the Celtics. However, it looks very unlikely as the Celtics are the best team in the league this season and the Heat will be missing their superstar Jimmy Butler with an injury.

