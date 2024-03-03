‘Garbage Team’: Fans Outraged As Ferrari Ignores Carlos Sainz After Bahrain GP Victory

After making several aggressive overtakes, including two close overtakes on teammate Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Jr. expressed relief at being able to unleash his aggressive side while finishing third at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday.

F1 fans were outraged when Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was left stranded at the Parc Ferme after taking the podium for the Italian squad.

The Spaniard had a terrific race, finishing third in the main race at the Sakhir International Circuit ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc. The 29-year-old made some amazing moves on the track to pass his competitors after starting from fourth place.

It is Sainz's first podium result since October, and he begins his final season with Ferrari on a strong note. The record 24-race season implies a long farewell before Lewis Hamilton takes over his seat next year. Sainz continues to look for a squad for 2025.

Fans calls Ferrari ‘Garbage Team’ as Carlos Sainz is not celebrated

The Ferrari F1 squad failed to please fans after the race, as no team member came to welcome Carlos Sainz at Parc Ferme. F1 fans flocked to social media to comment on a video of the Spaniard alone after the race, with one fan alleging that the Italian squad is just like this, which is why they haven't won the championship in 17 years.

The fan wrote, “No surprise Ferrari haven’t been able to win the championship for the past 17 years. Disgusting and disgraceful sporting team”

Another fan also said the same thing but he compared the Ferrari team with “GARBAGE” and made it clear that with this attitude they are going to remain the same. The fan wrote, “garbage team lmao no wonder they haven't won the championship in 15+ years”

Another fan called Ferrari “disgusting” as they left Carlos Sainz Jr. stranded even after his stellar performance. This fan could feel how sad Sainz Jr. actually would have been at the moment. The fan wrote, “Poor Carlos. The way the team did not show up really shows how disgusting they are”

Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race last year, but his win at the Singapore Grand Prix was all about dealing with worn tires on Max Verstappen's rare off day. The Spanish driver had only three podium finishes all year.

