What is the 'Babygirl' meme, and how is it connected to male celebrities? New trend explained

If you are just as confused as the other people encountering the ‘Babygirl’ trend on social media. Worry not; we’re here to break it down for you.

Babygirl trend explained

At the moment, Twitter is full of tweets referring to grownup men being called “babygirls” for some reason. It has left a lot of people confused about what this trend exactly is and why 30/40-year-old men are being referred to as babygirl. Some celebs who have made it to this list are Lewis Hamilton, Paul Mescal, Colin Farrel, and Harry Styles. A Mashable article describes “babygirl” as “a phrase used to describe when a man is so primally attractive that you want to provide for him that became mainstream in 2021.” It is further explained as a term of endearment for when a man is being cute, comfortable in his masculinity, or weak in an evocative way.”

In layman's language, “babygirl” is the new alternative for “smol bean” or a “cinnamon roll.” What babygirl really means is a small cute man that you would want to protect.

A Redditor also pointed out that the origin of the babygirl trend could be from a 2021 meme from the manga “It's partially based off a meme, can't remember the origin atm, two people are sat in a car, and one says to the other "why does [x] call you babygirl".

Babygirl checklist

A Twitter user went as far as making a list to check out if their favorite fictional character is a babygirl or not, and people are glad to finally have a clear have a clear checklist to understand the trend better.

Twitter Babygirl memes

Twitter users seem to be having fun with this trend as they are deciding if their favorite character qualifies as babygirl or not, and the trend shows no signs of dying down anytime soon.

