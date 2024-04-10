F1 Legend Claims Lewis Hamilton Is Better Than Max Verstappen, Questions Dominance

Max Verstappen is already leading the 2024 F1 Grand Prix by winning 3 races out of 4. Verstappen most recently won the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit. But Thierry Boutsen, the Three Time F1 World Champion, believes that if it was just on driver’s potential alone, Lewis Hamilton is a better driver than Verstappen.

Even after Hamilton’s poor performance for the last two seasons and looks like even this season doesn’t seem to go the way Hamilton wants. The Former F1 World Champion, Thierry Boutsen, believes Hamilton would have won the championship “last year and the year before” if he had got a good car.

Thierry Boutsen believes Lewis Hamilton would stay no.1 just on his driving talent alone

Max Verstappen without a doubt is one of the most formidable drivers in F1 history. But, Thierry Boutsen’s no. 1 driver remains unchanged and he seems to greatly like Lewis Hamilton.

Why not? Everybody loves Hamilton. He doesn’t get into controversies, does philanthropy, and is considered the greatest driver to ever step his foot on the track.

The three-time F1 World Champion believes that if F1 was purely built on the driver’s talent then Lewis Hamilton deserves to stay at No.1. Boutsen in an interview with PlanetF1 said, “I think a driver cannot bring a team to the top.”

“This is no longer the case - It was possible in the 1970s. And the 80s. Maybe a little bit in the 90s but, since then it’s not possible.” In this statement, Boutsen tries to tell about how cars have been making a difference for the teams since the 2000s where high and advanced technology and a better car are helping a driver to get better and greater results.

He continued, “Otherwise, Hamilton would have beaten Verstappen last year, the year before and would be winning the championship this year.”

Those were some bold statements made by Boutsen. But after seeing Verstappen’s form in the races, one thing is sure, everybody awaits to see Hamilton in Red. Let’s hope Hamilton gives some good results to Mercedes before going to Ferrari.

