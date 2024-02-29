Carlos Sainz Girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson

Carlos Sainz Vázquez de Castro was born on 1 September 1994. He is a racing driver from Spain who is presently with Scuderia Ferrari in Formula One. He is the son of two-time World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz Sr.

The racer once dated Isa Hernáez, a Spanish journalist. Hernáez revealed the couple's breakup in the early summer of 2023. The couple had been dating since 2016.

Who Is Rebecca Donaldson?

Donaldson attended the esteemed Perth Academy and is originally from the Scottish town of Scone. Rebecca has appeared on the covers of Marie Claire Mexico and Vogue Ukraine in addition to modeling for numerous other brands. Rebecca's first beauty pageant victory came when she was just 17 years old.

Rebecca Donaldson’s Age

Rebecca Donaldson is 28-years-old.

How did Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson meet?

Sainz and Donaldson were first spotted together in Milan in June 2023, according to a post on Matthew J. Thompson's X (previously Twitter) account.

However, they didn't exhibit any PDA. Fans appeared to validate their romance two months later when the pair were spotted together once more on an Amsterdam golf course, according to Essentially Sports.

It appears that Donaldson has also had the opportunity to meet Sainz's family. According to Essentially Sports, the model walked a runway during Madrid Fashion Week in February 2024, and members of the Sainz family, including his mother Reyes and sisters Ana and Blanca, were in the audience.

What does Carlos Sainz's Girlfriend do for a living?

Rebecca Donaldson is a model. She has appeared on the covers of Marie Claire México and Vogue Ukraine and is presently represented by Brand Model Management. She has also made appearances in other editorials on beauty and fashion.

According to Donaldson, her mother entered her in a beauty pageant when she was seventeen, and that's how her career got started.

"My mom entered me, and I was really surprised when I found out," Donaldson said in a 2011 interview with the Daily Record. "We had to practice catwalk-style dances in rehearsals before performing in front of four judges."

Donaldson participated in the reality series Top Model UK after winning the Face of 2011 competition. Donaldson said, "My family was very pleased for me, they were jumping around and stuff!" after learning of her victory.

She founded an activewear company

Donaldson started her clothing line, Muse Activewear, in October 2020 while the world was under lockdown due to COVID-19. In an interview with Vestd from 2021, she stated, "I was feeling a little purposeless during lockdown for many days and hours. So, I decided to follow my dream of launching a clothing line."

"A diverse collection of comfortable, supportive gym wear that can also be transitioned to be worn in everyday life," according to Donaldson, was the description of the line.

She said the brand is built on the 'woke luxe' minimalism trend, which features restrained forms and neutral, trans-seasonal color palettes.

Donaldson prefers to be an entrepreneur

Donaldson revealed that she has "never had a 9 to 5 job" and that she instead likes the life of an entrepreneur in her interview with Vestd.

She said, "I've worked in that kind of role on a part-time basis, but I've only ever lasted about six months. I think this played a part in my decision to launch my own company."

The model added that she had stopped using her laptop in bed after growing "very lethargic. It is therefore recommended that you designate a specific area of your home as your work zone to maintain focus and high levels of productivity when working remotely," she continued.

Rebecca Donaldson previously dated Scott Disick

Donaldson had a brief relationship with Scott Disick before she started dating Sainz. In April 2022, the two appeared on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians.

Holding hands, the couple posed for pictures, with Donaldson wearing a green dress with heels and Disick wearing a black suit and white dress shirt.

E! News revealed in June 2022 that Disick and Donaldson had split up a few weeks earlier.

Carlos Sainz’s Alleged Cheating Scandal

The Spaniard shocked his fans when he announced his split from Isabel Hernaez during the Spanish GP 2023. After seven years of dating, the couple's relationship ended when it was revealed that Sainz was involved in a scandal with another model, Mia Brown.

During the Spanish Grand Prix in 2023, Sainz confirmed the split but never spoke in detail about the reasons for the split.

Rebecca’s support for Sainz

In October 2023, Donaldson was spotted giving Sainz a hug and a kiss before the Formula One Grand Prix of Mexico. Before the Formula One Grand Prix of Las Vegas in the subsequent month, Donaldson and Sainz were seen strolling together.

During the event, Sainz responded lightheartedly to a question about relationships from fellow Formula One driver Charles Leclerc.

He repeated Leclerc, asking, "Who would I marry in Vegas?" "That’s a trick question. My girlfriend right now."

