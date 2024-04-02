Lewis Hamilton Reveals Retirement Plans After F1 Amid Ferrari’s Multi-Year Deal

Lewis Hamilton might look like he is in his thirties but he is the second oldest driver on the grid after Fernando Alonso, 42. Hamilton is currently 39 and by the time he joins Ferrari, he will be 40. Time is not stopping for Hamilton and he knows how age will affect his performance in the long haul.

The seven-time World Champion is already having a bad year. This year, his teammate George Russell beat him in every qualifying session. Joining Ferrari means Hamilton wants to go for the 8th World Championship which might cement him as the greatest of all time in motorsport. Also, Hamilton hasn’t said when he will retire but many times he has implied that winning 8th would mean the end on the track for him.

Lewis Hamilton plans to do “film and fashion” after his retirement

Until joining with Ferrari, Hamilton was expected to finish his Formula One career at Mercedes. With a multi-year contract at Ferrari, the champion's retirement may be a little further away, but he still has post-racing plans. In an interview with British GQ, he revealed what he would do after retiring from Formula One.

Hamilton says, “I went through this phase of understanding that I can’t race forever. Because when I stop, I’m gonna drop the mic and be happy.” Hamilton knows he can’t race forever, so he might “drop the mic” when the time is right.

He continued, “The difficult thing is I want to do everything,” he laughed. “I’m very ambitious. But I understand that you can’t do it – actually, I take that back because I don’t believe in the word can’t. To be a master at something, there’s the 10,000 hours it takes. Obviously, I’ve done that in racing. There’s not enough time to master all of these different things.”

After that, he answered what he would do after retirement. Hamilton said, “Well. I think it’s gonna be film and fashion.”

Hamilton's passion for fashion and cinema is not new. He has long been regarded as one of the most fashionable figures in the paddock, and his artistic streak has enabled him to carve out a space for himself. Furthermore, in 2014, Hamilton worked alongside acting veteran Tom Cruise on his film Edge of Tomorrow.

