James Harden faced off against his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, March 24, 2024. This was the first meeting between Harden and the Sixers since he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers earlier in the season. The game was highly anticipated with the expectation of lingering tension between Harden and his former team.

The Philadelphia 76ers came out on top, winning 121-107. Even though Harden had a double-double with 12 points and 14 assists, he struggled with his shooting, going 0 for 6 on three-pointers.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was while the Sixers won the game 121-107, Harden decided to avoid speaking to the media after the game. According to Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Harden left the locker room before coach Ty Lue's press conference, even before it was open to the media.

James Harden will again face the Philadelphia 76ers

There­'s another NBA game on March 27, where­ James Harden will once against face the Philadelphia 76ers. So the NBA drama may not be over yet! The upcoming Clippers versus 76ers game is sure­ to generate a lot of inte­rest from NBA buffs.

What went wrong between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers?

Acquired at the 2022 trade deadline, the hope for the Philadelphia 7ers was for Jarden Harden to team up with Joel Embiid to form a formidable "Big 3." However, injuries and challenges on the court plagued the trio, who only played together for 18 games.

Plus, Harden arrived in Philadelphia reportedly not in optimal shape which raised concerns about his fitness and explosiveness. His scoring numbers dropped compared to his Houston Rocket days and it led to questions about his compatibility with Joel Embiid.

Next, James Harden declined his player option in 2022. He reportedly expected a long-term contract extension in return, but the Sixers offered a shorter deal with less money. Harden felt this was a broken promise by team president Daryl Morey, with whom he had previously worked in Houston. With the on-court struggles and Harden's perceived decline, frustration reportedly grew within the team. His playing style, seen by some as more ball-dominant, may not have blended well with the Sixers' existing system. Harden fe­lt unhappy and asked to be traded during the­ 2023 offseason. The Sixers e­ventually sent him to the Los Ange­les Clippers.