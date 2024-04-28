Is Russell Westbrook Facing Suspension From Game 4 Against Mavericks After Getting Ejected in Game 3? Exploring Viral Claim

The Los Angeles Clippers were expected to get the job against the Dallas Mavericks, but the Mavericks seem to have different plans as they are now leading the series 2-1 after losing the first game but that’s not it. Russell Westbrook was ejected from game 3 in the fourth quarter as he got into an altercation with PJ Washington after initially fouling Luka Doncic. PJ Washington was also ejected.

As the game to an end, the reports of both the stars and especially Russell Westbrook being suspended for game 4 of the series started making rounds on social media.

What was the post about?

BREAKING: The NBA is suspending Clippers’ Russell Westbrook for Game 4 vs. Mavericks on Sunday, sources tell ESPN.

However, let’s know the fact that the account that posted the news is a parody. @wojdespn is a parody account of ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski and posts fake news to entertain the fans. Therefore, the record holder in terms of triple-double in the history of the NBA isn’t getting suspended for the fourth game.

Can the LA Clippers make a comeback in game 4?

The LA Clippers have some of the biggest names in their team but somehow they have lost 2 out of 3 games against the Mavericks. The Clippers remain the favorites to win the game 4 as well as the overall series but they can't be complacent.

Kwahi Leonard needs to step up as he has barely looked like his usual self. He was on the bench for a long time in game 3 and everyone was keeping an eye on his injury. Russell Westbrook is due a big performance of his own as he hasn’t made any impact from the bench in any of the three games. In short to game win 4, the Clippers will have to dig in deep as the Mavericks under Doncic and Irving are no pushovers.