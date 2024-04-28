Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie to release in Japan on THIS date; Here's what we know

Rakshit Shetty starrer 2022 film, 777 Charlie is one of the most celebrated films from the Kannada industry. The film helmed by Kiranraj K, is still garnering immense praise and love from every cinema lover due to its storyline.

Now, in a recent update, 777 Charlie is all set to mark its presence in Japan as it will be released on June 28. Read on!

777 Charlie to release in Japan

On April 27 night, renowned trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media platform X and shared a poster of 777 Charlie in Japanese and wrote, “777 CHARLIE’ TRAVELS TO JAPAN… 28 JUNE RELEASE… The much-loved #Kannada film #777Charlie - starring #RakshitShetty and directed by #KiranrajK - is all set to release in #Japan on 28 June 2024.”

Taran further mentioned that a renowned production company Shochiku Movies known for films like A Silent Voice, Josee, The Tiger, and The Fish distributes film rights across Japan. Shochiku Movies is one of the oldest production houses currently operating in Japan.