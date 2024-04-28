When THIS NFL Star Begged Zendaya to Leave Tom Holland for Him

Zendaya is having the best time of her life with all her ventures getting successful. She is coming off a successful film, Dune 2, directed by Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. But today, we are here not to talk about that.

In 2022, Zendaya was asked out by this NFL superstar, and the NFL star literally begged her to leave Tom Holland for him. So, read more to know more about the story.

Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey once asked Zendaya to leave ‘Spider-Man’

Marlon Humphrey truly wanted to date Zendaya. In 2022, the Baltimore Ravens cornerback took to Twitter to explain why he and actress Zendaya would make a great couple.

He tweeted, "Y'all really be posting things on social media hoping a specific person sees it…" pointing fingers at Zendaya.

But when a fan asked Humphrey who he wanted to see his tweet, he said that he wanted Zendaya to see it. He further mentioned that she would "leave Spider-Man (actor Tom Holland) for me," confirming his love for her.

Marlon Humphrey joined Ravens in 2017

The 27-year-old was the Ravens' first-round pick in 2017. Humphrey was expected to earn base salaries of $10 million and $10.5 million over the following two seasons.

Humphrey played 12 games for the Ravens in 2021, totaling 58 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble, and 13 pass deflections. Humphrey missed the start of the 2023 season because of a foot injury that needed surgery.

Zendaya has garnered several awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award. In 2022, Time magazine included her in its annual list of the world's 100 most influential people. Zendaya’s latest film is Challengers, which is getting high praise from critics alike. She is currently happy in her relationship with Tom Holland, so it will be too long before Zendaya says yes to Marlon Humphrey.

