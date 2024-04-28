Is Deadpool & Wolverine A Standalone MCU Movie? Director Confirms If Fans Need To Watch All Marvel Films Before

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine, which will be the first R-rated MCU movie and the sole Marvel Studio release this year, has taken the internet by storm with its latest trailer. In the clip, we saw Deadpool and Wolverine teaming up to save the world. Everyone is hyped up for this movie.

Meanwhile, director Shawn Levy has given an exciting update for fans. He said that fans can watch this movie without having the pressure to have not seen the previous MCU films. So, there’s no need to do more homework before going to watch this sure-shot blockbuster.

No need to watch previous MCU films before Deadpool & Wolverine

Relax everyone, no need to do proper research before booking your ticket to watch this year’s much-anticipated movie Deadpool & Wolverine. Director Shawn Levy gives the assurance.

This will be the eleventh movie released in Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga and it has certainly some connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise. But as Levy spoke to The Associated Press, one can watch this film without any prior experience of watching MCU films. It was made to be as accessible as possible.

Levy ensured that this film was designed for pure “entertainment.” Shawn Levy recently spoke with The Associated Press about his upcoming superhero film, Deadpool & Wolverine. Levy promises a movie that caters to both hardcore fans and casual viewers.

Levy emphasized his desire to make the film as approachable as possible, without requiring audiences to have extensive knowledge of the characters and their backstories. He said, “I was a good student in school. I’ll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies.” This sentiment reflects his intention to craft a film that doesn't demand detailed preparation or prior research from viewers.

While acknowledging the dedicated fan base with deep knowledge of the Marvel universe, Levy noted that he didn't want to assume everyone would come into the movie with the same level of expertise.

“This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research.”

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter.

Deadpool & Wolverine is not Deadpool 3, Shawn Levy explained

It was a natural thought among fans that Deadpool & Wolverine is the third installment in the Deadpool franchise. But it is not what we have been guessing. Shawn Levy, during the CinemaCon 2024, clarified that the Marvel movie is not to be called Deadpool 3.

“As far as crafting the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you’re talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles,” Levy told Screen Rant during CinemaCon.

He said that though it’s the third Deadpool movie, still it’s not Deadpool 3. "And it’s not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure,” he further added.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2024. Levy is the director of the film with Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Reynolds and Levy credited as co-writers.

