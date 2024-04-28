Who Is Nick Viall's Wife Natalie Joy? All About Her As Couple Ties The Knot On Family Farm

Nick Viall, 43, best known as The Bachelor, just embarked on a new chapter with his partner Natalie Joy, 25, in a romantic wedding ceremony. It took place on her family's sprawling 300-acre farm in Georgia outside Savannah on April 27 — and it looks like it was nothing short of enchanting.

Saying "I do" on the expansive property has always been a dream of Joy's. "It’s a place that’s always been really special to Natalie," Viall said to People magazine. He added, "When I went there for the first time I was struck by how big and open the space was and how colorful everything is."

ALSO READ: 'Lucky To Have Her': Nick Viall Reveals If His Infant Daughter Will Play A Part In Wedding To Natalie Joy Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Who is Natalie Joy?

Natalie got engaged to Nick in 2023. Joy who is 18 years younger than The Bachelor's star is a surgical technologist by profession. Surgical technologists aid the surgical procedure by preparing the O.R. including sterilization and supply of equipment, prepping the patients, passing instruments to nurses and doctors during surgeries, etc. Natalie is also a model.

Advertisement

Nick confirmed their relationship in 2021 on his podcast The Viall Files. Together the couple have a two-month-old daughter named River.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's wedding looked like a dream

The wedding celebrations kicked off with a fun “country-chic” welcome party complete with cowboy hats, boots, and a mechanical bull to embrace the feel of the farm. Guests arrived via vintage trolley tour buses that offered scenic views along with champagne and cocktails.

Among the 170 guests were familiar faces from Bachelor Nation which added to the joyous atmosphere. Jojo Siwa, Victoria Fuller, Bachelor Nation's Jared Haibon Ashley Laconetti, Ben Higgins, and others studded the guest list. The ceremony itself was described as ethereal and romantic; adorned with lots of white flowers and touches of light blue against the backdrop of a naturally fed spring pond.

As a string quartet played Canon in D by Brooklyn Duo, everyone walked down before Joy made her grand entrance in a custom dress designed by Macye Wysner of Cinq that brought drama to the event.

The night continued on with an energetic cocktail hour followed by a reception under a grand tent which provided panoramic views of the property. Drinks flowed freely while food stations called out to attendees as they danced through the night on an eclectic playlist made up of all their favorite songs.

Advertisement

The newlyweds shared their first dance to Adele's soulful tune One And Only surrounded by love from friends and family.

After Viall sent Joy an Instagram DM randomly last year, it kick-started their now-public relationship that led him to propose on Jan 12, 2023. Their wedding day was a testament to the couple's enduring love story set against the natural beauty of the world around them and shared with those who meant the most.

ALSO READ: 'You Don't Even Notice': Benny Blanco Reveals Being 'Last Person' To Know He Was In Love With Selena Gomez