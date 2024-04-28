Is Dan Rather Returning To CBS After 18 Years? Find Out

Dan Rather is one very important name in the field of journalism. The American newscaster and author throughout his four decades with CBS has covered some of the most important historical events of his time, including the civil rights movement, the Vietnam War, and the Watergate scandal. He was promoted to a news anchor for the CBS Evening News in 1981 and became one of the "Big Three" nightly news anchors in the U.S. during that time along with Peter Jennings at ABC News and Tom Brokaw at NBC News. Rather served in that role for 24 years.

Following the Killian documents controversy, Rather left the anchor desk in 2005, and in 2006, he was fired. Later, he filed a $70 million lawsuit against CBS and its former parent company Viacom accusing them of making him a "scapegoat" in the Killian story. And, now in a major happening, the renowned journalist is going to make his return to CBS.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Dan Rather is coming back to CBS after 18 years

Nearly two decades later, Dan Rather, the former CBS Evening News anchor is returning to CBS News. He will make a brief return to the network on Sunday, appearing in a live interview. According to a release from CBS, “Lee Cowan talks with former CBS News anchor Dan Rather about his work at CBS and his life in news.

He will be present to promote "Rather," a documentary feature that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and will stream on Netflix on May 1. The film tells Rather's "rise to prominence, his sudden and dramatic public downfall, and his redemption and re-emergence as a voice of reason to a new generation," its producers said in a statement.

Advertisement

The famed journalist spoke to Variety in 2023 to talk about "Rather," the Frank Marshall documentary about his life and award-winning career, where he said that there is no grudge in his mind against CBS over what happened in 2004.

"I wasn’t angry the day I left CBS,” Rather said. “Disappointed, sure. Wishing it had gone another way."

He stated that he never thought of leaving CBS. "And when I left, I said to myself, 'Well, it was a hell of a run.'" he added.

Some of the major news Dan Rather covered on CBS

Dan Rather spent 24 years as Anchor and Managing Editor for CBS News and served as a correspondent for 60 Minutes. He is someone, who has interviewed every President since Eisenhower and covered major stories from the Kennedy Assassination and the Civil Rights movement to 9/11 and the invasion of Iraq.

Some of the most defining moments in the United States' recent history, were covered by this famous journalist who thinks that interviewing Dr. Martin Luther King and being around him changed him as a reporter, as he told USA Today in an interview.

In 2012, Rather published an autobiography titled Rather Outspoken: My Life in the News. His other works included The Palace Guard (1974; with Gary Paul Gates), about the figures involved in the Watergate scandal; The American Dream: Stories from the Heart of Our Nation (2001); and What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism.

Rather launched an independent production company called News and Guts Media in 2015. The same year, he began actively posting on Facebook. He has received numerous Emmy Awards, several Peabody Awards, and various honorary degrees from universities. Rather married Jean Goebel in 1957 and they share a son and daughter.

ALSO READ: Why Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Became The Star Of The 2024 Awards Season: Here's What We Think