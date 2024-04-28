The new episode of Queen of Tears has been released, and it has recorded the highest ratings yet out of all their Saturday releases. The show has been consistently achieving high viewership with each episode release. Moreover, expectations from the final episode are on the rise as it is predicted to receive record-breaking ratings.

Queen of Tears records high ratings with the latest episode

On April 27, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the episodes that were released on the day. With an average nationwide rating of 21.1 percent, Queen of Tears episode 15 has achieved its rightest rating for any of their Saturday releases yet. This is a huge feat due to the fact that Saturdays usually do not receive such high ratings compared to Sundays. Moreover, it was the most-watched show of any kind to air on that particular day.

Queen of Tears was short of just a few points to have matched or even surpassed the iconic K-drama, Crash Landing On You, which recorded 21.683 percent for its series finale. Previously, they have surpassed several iconic K-dramas in terms of ratings, such as Reply 1988 and Goblin. Furthermore, it has consistently topped the list on Netflix for the most-watched non-English TV show category. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Meanwhile, K-dramas such as Missing Crown Prince have recorded their personal best ratings yet, with 3.3 percent nationwide. Chief Detective 1958 achieved 7.1 percent, which continues to maintain steady viewership. However, Beauty and Mr. Romantic is also showing promising results and scored 14.1 percent in its latest episode.

More about Queen of Tears

The plot of Queen of Tears follows two individuals with completely different upbringings and family backgrounds who fall in love with each other. Eventually, their marriage started to face challenges. However, a chronic illness enters their lives, resulting in life-altering changes leading to drastic situations. Starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won as the lead couple, the ensemble cast also includes Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Yoon Bomi, Lee Joo Bin, and more.

Directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, the show is scheduled for 16 episodes in total. Every episode airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 KST. The final episode will be released on April 28, 2024.

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears wrap-up party: Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won get stunned by massive crowd turnout