‘I Had No Divorces': Golden Bachelor’s Susan Noles On Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist As Wedding Officiant

Merely 100 days after getting married in a televised wedding in January this year, The Golden Bachelor couple Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner announced their divorce earlier In April. Since then, several fellow contestants and the show's host have reacted to it. Now, it is another fellow contestant Susan Noles who also served as the couple’s wedding officiant, speaking out.

The 67-year-old poked fun at how Nist and Turner’s divorce had ruined her “perfect” record of marriages. Noles said this in a recent interview with US Weekly as she was attending the QVC Women’s Summit in Las Vegas on April 24.

What did Susan Noles say about Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist's Divorce?

“They ruined my marriage thing. I mean, I had no divorces,” said Noles. She also added, “My record was perfect.”

Regarding how the couple is doing after their divorce, Noles said they were “doing good” since the announcement. However, when she was asked whether the news took her by surprise, her fellow contestant zipped her lips.

Previously, in an Instagram video along with fellow cast member Kathy Swarts, said, “They have their reasons, I’m sure. So be supportive everybody. Stay positive, and we wish them all the best.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

She further told fans, “Don’t give up on the idea of meeting somebody on a show like that. There are so many people out there who are still in love. And I truly believe those two fell in love.”

About Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist's marriage and divorce

Turner and Nist met in the debut season of the reality show The Golden Bachelor and tied the knot in January. However, the couple announced their split only three months later.

ALSO READ: ‘Stay Open To All The Experiences’: Theresa Nist Addresses Gerry Turner’s Divorce After Brief Marriage

On April 12, in a joint appearance on the show Good Morning America, the couple said, “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations …we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” said Turner.

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watch the Golden Bachelor and I don't think we can tell you how many people told us it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody," Nist added.

ALSO READ: Golden Bachelor Star Theresa Nist Opens Up About Her 'Source Of Joy' Following Gerry Turner Divorce; READ