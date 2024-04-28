Lim Young Woong soars to top in April’s singer brand reputation rankings; BIBI and ILLIT follow
The singer brand reputation rankings have been released and Lim Young Woong yet again tops the list. Read on for more details
-
Lim Young Woong grabs the top spot for April’s singer brand reputation rankings
-
Check out the top 30 the singer's brand reputation ranking
Lim Young Woong has maintained to remain at the top of April’s singer brand reputation rankings as well. The trot singer continues to impress the fandom with his tremendous popularity. Moreover, BIBI, a South Korean singer and actress, follows in the second spot very closely. The newly formed girl group, ILLIT grabs the third rank on the list.
On April 28, 2024, the list of the singer's brand reputation rankings for April 2024 was released. Lim Young Woong takes the top spot, the beloved South Korean trot singer, with a total of 6,573,957 points. The most astonishing aspect of it is that the singer has ended up on the top of the list for 40 consecutive months. This is a phenomenal feat and a major milestone for the artist, as it evidently shows the extent of his popularity in the country.
Meanwhile, the popular solo singer BIBI takes the second spot on the list with a total of 6,273,381 points. The singer was in the third spot on March’s list and has made a significant rise this time around. Her latest song, Bam Yang Gang, took South Korea by storm and grabbed the top spots in almost all local charts. Moreover, the artist has also been cast in The Fiery Priest Season 2, which will be released in the second half of 2024.
The third spot is taken by ILLIT, which has been the talk of the town since the release of their debut album, SUPER REAL ME. The title track, Magnetic, is especially gaining attention from the community and has been going viral on all social media platforms. Moreover, the song has also managed to enter the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The fourth spot is taken by (G)I-DLE with a total of 3,601,476 points, and DAY6 rounds up the list at the fifth position, with 3,255,793 points.
- Lim Young Woong
- BIBI
- ILLIT
- (G)I-DLE
- DAY6
- SEVENTEEN
- IU
- BLACKPINK
- LE SSERAFIM
- BTS
- Lee Chan Won
- Kim Ho Joong
- IVE
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- RIIZE
- TWICE
- Kang Daniel
- Young Tak
- Na Hoon-a
- Song Ga In
- EXO
- HIGHLIGHT
- NewJeans
- NCT
- Chungha
- Ben
- PSY
- aespa
- Jeong Dong Won
- Davichi
