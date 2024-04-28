Lim Young Woong has maintained to remain at the top of April’s singer brand reputation rankings as well. The trot singer continues to impress the fandom with his tremendous popularity. Moreover, BIBI, a South Korean singer and actress, follows in the second spot very closely. The newly formed girl group, ILLIT grabs the third rank on the list.

Lim Young Woong grabs the top spot for April’s singer brand reputation rankings

On April 28, 2024, the list of the singer's brand reputation rankings for April 2024 was released. Lim Young Woong takes the top spot, the beloved South Korean trot singer, with a total of 6,573,957 points. The most astonishing aspect of it is that the singer has ended up on the top of the list for 40 consecutive months. This is a phenomenal feat and a major milestone for the artist, as it evidently shows the extent of his popularity in the country.

Meanwhile, the popular solo singer BIBI takes the second spot on the list with a total of 6,273,381 points. The singer was in the third spot on March's list and has made a significant rise this time around. Her latest song, Bam Yang Gang, took South Korea by storm and grabbed the top spots in almost all local charts. Moreover, the artist has also been cast in The Fiery Priest Season 2, which will be released in the second half of 2024.

The third spot is taken by ILLIT, which has been the talk of the town since the release of their debut album, SUPER REAL ME. The title track, Magnetic, is especially gaining attention from the community and has been going viral on all social media platforms. Moreover, the song has also managed to enter the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The fourth spot is taken by (G)I-DLE with a total of 3,601,476 points, and DAY6 rounds up the list at the fifth position, with 3,255,793 points.

Check out the top 30 the singer's brand reputation ranking

Lim Young Woong

BIBI

ILLIT

(G)I-DLE

DAY6

SEVENTEEN

IU

BLACKPINK

LE SSERAFIM

BTS

Lee Chan Won

Kim Ho Joong

IVE

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

RIIZE

TWICE

Kang Daniel

Young Tak

Na Hoon-a

Song Ga In

EXO

HIGHLIGHT

NewJeans

NCT

Chungha

Ben

PSY

aespa

Jeong Dong Won

Davichi

