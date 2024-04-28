'They Laugh Because They Think...': When Billie Eilish Opened Up About Her Tourettes And How People React To This Condition

In an interview on David Letterman’s Netflix show, pop star Billy Elish shed light on his experience with Tourette Syndrome. The 22-year-old singer, who is known for her hit songs and unique style, spoke candidly about the neurological disorder that causes involuntary movements and sounds called tics.

The singer admitted she enjoys sharing her experience with Tourette Syndrome, but admitted the disorder remains confusing for her. She pointed out that her tics can trigger people around her to react in different ways, "whereas when I encounter tics, people don't always react positively."

Pop star Billie Eilish shed light on her experience with Tourette Syndrome during an appearance on David Letterman's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Eilish, who was diagnosed with the condition at 11 years old, expressed her openness about the topic.“I actually really like answering questions about it because it’s really interesting, and I am incredibly confused by it. I don’t get it.”

These symptoms can sometimes lead to misunderstandings, as Eilish explained. "The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I'm trying to be funny," she said. "And I'm always left incredibly offended by that."

The Grammy-winning artist mentioned that several other artists have confided in her about having Tourette's as well. However, Eilish emphasized that she wouldn't disclose their identities "because they're not comfortable speaking about it publicly."

She said that while some of her tics have subsided, she still has some subtle ones.

“These are things you would never notice if you’re just having a conversation with me,” Eilish said. “But for me they’re very exhausting.”

What is Tourette Syndrome?

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes, Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes it as “sudden twitches, movements, or sounds that people do repeatedly.” There are two types of Tourette—motor and vocal.

The most frequent forms are:

Blinking

Sniffing

Throat clearing

Grunting

Grimacing

Head movements

Shoulder movements

According to the CDC, the first symptoms often are motor tics that occur in the head and neck area. Research showed that this is something that comes from a genetic condition and currently, there is no cure for TS, there are treatments available to help manage the tics.

During her interview on David Letterman's Netflix show, Billie Eilish went beyond simply discussing her Tourette Syndrome diagnosis. She revealed a newfound confidence in managing the condition. "It's not like I like it, but I feel like it's … part of me," she said. "I have made friends with it. And so now, I'm pretty confident in it."This suggests a positive shift in her perspective on Tourette's Syndrome.

Recently, the singer has opened up about her discovery of her sexuality and also spoke about the importance of self-pleasure. Talking about self-pleasure, she mentioned that it is an enormous part of her life. The singer is currently looking forward to her third album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

