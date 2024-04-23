Jets Trade Zach Wilson to Bronchos and End Their Nightmare; Netizens React

The trade report of former BYU Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson from the New York Jets sent shockwaves to the fans. He was sent to the Denver Broncos, which prompted fans' attention. Not just fans, but even analysts shared their opinions on what happened.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first broke the news of Willson’s trade. On Monday, April 22nd, there were a lot of speculations that were doing the rounds among the fans. It was revealed that Denver acquired Wilson along with the No. 256 overall pick. However, the Jets received No. 203 in return.

Zach Wilson to Broncos Spurs Online Debate

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos agreed to split Wilson’s $5.5 million salary, which will be $2.75 million in 2024. The second overall pick for Wilson took place in the 2018 draft. He had struggled to find success with the Jets, posting a 12-21 record across 33 career starts.

Wilson’s performance had more interceptions than touchdowns and a complete rate of 57.0% in New York. Despite Bronco seeing potential in Wilson, reports suggested that they had been eyeing his acquisition for a week. They believed that his talent would flare under the guidance of head coach Sean Payton. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Let’s Delve Into The Social Media Buzz

The trading news exploded on social media, with a wide range of reactions. Let's have a look at them.

From excitement and optimism to skepticism and criticism, all could be seen from people's perspectives. Let us know in the comment what your opinion is on his trade.