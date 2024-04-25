JJ McCarthy’s Fiancée Says Final Goodbye to Michigan With a HEARTWARMING Message Before Star QB’s NFL Draft

J.J. McCarthy’s future wife, Katya Kuropas, recently said her final goodbyes to college life just a day before her future husband's 2024 NFL Draft. The future NFL WAG took to her Instagram and shared a handful of pictures along with a heartwarming message, which got J.J. McCarthy to react.

What Did J.J. McCarthy’s Fiancée Write in Her Instagram Post?

Katya Kuropas took to her Instagram and shared a carousel post with pictures of her college friends and future husband. The caption of the post had a cute message. "Extremely delayed but… Reminiscing on how amazing this past season was. An abundance of blessings and the best memories," Katya wrote.

Adding further, she also wrote, "Feeling so grateful for everything that unfolded & for everyone that was part of it!! Sad to see this chapter go, but excited for the next one." Among the pictures with her friend, there was one picture where she was spotted kissing her fiancé, J.J. McCarthy.

J.J. McCarthy didn't miss out on his future wife's post and reacted to it. "Drop dead gorgeous," the potential NFL prospect commented. It's been a couple of months since J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas exchanged rings. In January 2024, Katya Kuropas engaged to McCarthy and announced the news on her Instagram.

"Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever," J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas wrote in a combined Instagram post. The two also shared a couple of photos from their engagement ceremony, which reportedly took place on a beach. Tagged along with them in the pictures was a huge white dog.

Even though they might have just engaged earlier this year, J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas have been dating since they were in high school. The two attended Nazareth Academy, La Grange Park. In October 2023, they celebrated their fifth dating anniversary.