Tom Brady Gets Support from Jason Whitlock After Viral Statement Calling Future Young Athletes ‘Selfish’

Although Tom Brady remains one of the most talked-about athletes of all time, he's recently been going viral for a controversial statement. Tom Brady called out the young NFL athletes of this generation as "selfish," leading to a lot of criticism lately. However, Jason Whitlock believes Brady is not wrong.

What did Jason Whitlock say in support of Tom Brady?

Brady's recent statement that's going viral is, "The biggest problem with a lot of f***ing kids these days, is it's all about them - their brand, their social media. And when it's about me and not about us, there's no way to succeed as a team if all you're doing is thinking how selfish it is for you to get the attention."

Also Read: Tom Brady Wears $57,000 Watch as NFL Legend Enjoys Real Madrid vs Barcelona; Everything on the Timepiece

Even though Brady's statement is making headlines for not very good reasons, controversial columnist Jason Whitlock supports the NFL legend. In his recent explanation, Jason explains the major difference between Tom Brady and the upcoming generation of players.

"Part of the reason why Tom Brady thinks that life and sports are about uplifting your teammates and everybody around you is because his needs as a child were met. He had two devoted parents, an upbringing he probably thought was tremendous and great. What he's looking at is a different generation of athletes whose needs weren't met," Jason explained. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Jason went on to talk about today's generation where families are either torn apart or the players' parents weren't home or they were being neglected. Overall, what Jason wanted to say is that the kids of today's generation don't have the same level of good upbringing as that of Brady's generation.

The columnist believes that the athletes of this era have a constant need for self-fulfillment which makes them run for things for themselves forever. While Brady's needs were fulfilled growing up, he is more of a provider-type, always looking forward to giving out to his family, his team, and his fans.

Also Read: What Will It Take for Caleb Williams to Beat Tom Brady and Build a Legacy Like Him? Exploring Brady’s Career Stats

Advertisement

To some extent, that is correct. Many kids in today's generation have unhappy parents who are unable to nurture their upbringings properly. There always remains something missing in them, which the players fulfill after making it big. But despite making it big, their attitude remains selfish.