Daughter of USD 2 Billion Worth Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt WEARS USD 800 Gown as She Attends Her High School Prom

Ava Hunt, the daughter of Clark Hunt, the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs with a net worth of $2 billion, recently attended her final high school prom. Even though her father is a billionaire, Ava was spotted wearing a gown that cost just $800 as she went to the dance night with her date.

Ava Hunt Goes High School Prom With Date

Over the years, Ava Hunt has gained a huge fanbase on social media, thanks to her father's profession. The Chiefs owner's daughter went to her high school dance night wearing a pink gown that cost $800. The outfit was from a brand called LoveShackFancy and is a floral maxi dress.

The gown is reportedly designed with a fabric that has a silky texture and has flowers embroidered on the front. Ava Hunt attended the dance night with a date named Jack Martin. Ava shared a bunch of photos prior to her big day on her Instagram, featuring her friends and parents.

"The last dance," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. In the pictures she shared, her friend wore a similar-looking dress, but in a different shade. Both girls smiled widely as they held the flowers in the air. Ava also posted a dedicated picture with her date, Jack.

Jack Martin, as tagged in the post, has a private Instagram account. However, as his bio reflects, the young man appears to be attending Auburn University soon. Ava also posted a picture with her parents. Her billionaire father, Clark Hunt, dressed up in a shirt and trousers, with his arm around her in pride.

On the other side stood Ava's mother, Tavia Hunt, who is 52 years old and a former pageant queen. Tavia wore a chic black mini dress. Moreover, her mother also shared a solo shot of Ava on her Instagram. "Spring sprang this weekend. Senior Prom for Ava (she said the last one was the best one)," she wrote in the caption.

