Late Ashley Massaro Accused Vince McMahon of Preying on Female Wrestlers, Unreleased Statement Says He Called Her to His Hotel Room

Late WWE wrestler, Ashley Massaro who died of suicide in 2019, had accused former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon of preying on female wrestlers in the company, making out with them in the locker room, and destroying careers when they rejected his advances.

In an unreleased statement, Ashley Massaro revealed that Vince McMahon once called her to his hotel room at night, and when she refused citing an excuse that she “wasn’t feeling well”,

McMahon called her endlessly on her cellphone and at the hotel.

She said that after refusing him that night, McMahon started writing ‘bad’ promos for her, to spoil her character in WWE, and eventually end her career in professional wrestling.

These statements were removed by her lawyers in her concussion lawsuit filed against the WWE, primarily because it wasn’t relevant to central claims in the lawsuit which concerned concussions.

What did Ashley Massar say in her statement?

In the unpublished statement, which has now been produced by her lawyers, Ashley Massaro gave a detailed account of how female wrestlers in WWE have been preyed upon, and how a WWE Casting Couch exists for women in the company.

“During my time with the WWE, I had observed Vince McMahon making out with other divas in the locker room, but he never paid attention to me, and I assumed I was not his type. This changed after my Playboy cover was released. I was fortunate enough to be allowed to fly on the company jet and stay at the same hotels as the executives for a period of time so that I could get home faster to spend more time with my daughter. On one of these occasions, Vince was attempting to get me alone with him in his hotel room late at night and I felt extraordinarily uncomfortable. He began calling the hotel room phone and my cell phone nonstop,” Vice News quoted Ashley Massaro’s statement given to her lawyer.

Massaro further said that she called Kevin Dunn, McMahon’s right-hand man in WWE, and told her about what Vince was doing. He advised her to tell Vince that she was not feeling well, and that she would see him the next day on TV.

‘Vince McMahon tried to ruin my career’

Ashley said that Vince started writing promos for her with the intention of spoiling her image, and it ultimately ended her career. “Immediately after that night, Vince started writing my promos for me. Vince does not write promos for female wrestlers—that is the job of the creative department—and he certainly wouldn’t have, under any normal circumstances, written a promo for me. But he did, and the promos were written with the clear intention of ruining my career,” Ashley wrote in her statement.

She said that when she took one of the scripts written by Vince to a Creative Head, Michael Hayes in WWE, he was shocked on seeing her lines, and said, “ Who the [expletive] wrote this ?”.

“I brought the first script Vince wrote for me to the WWE employee in charge of Creative at the time, Michael Hayes, and he said, ‘you’re not saying this, who the [expletive] wrote this?’ and I told him that Vince did. He said, ‘Well kid, these are the breaks,’ meaning that Vince wanted to end my career and destroy my reputation on my way out,” Ashley wrote.

Ashley added that after that night, Vince would pass vulgar comments at her, whenever she would pass by her.

Ashley had also said that Vince McMahon had asked her to be quiet about her rape by a US Army soldier in Kuwait, because he didn’t want the WWE to spoil relations with the military.

“He told me not to let one bad experience ruin the good work they were doing,” Massaro said of McMahon in the affidavit.

