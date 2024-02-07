Late Ashley Massaro, Who Vince McMahon Ordered Not To Report About Being Raped, Was Fired for Rejecting His Advances

Trigger Warning: The content below mentions sexual trafficking, rape and suicide..

Remember, Ashley Massaro, the former WWE Diva who won the 2005 ‘RAW Diva Search’, and who tragically died by suicide in May 2019. According to a report, she too was once a victim of former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon’s sexual advances, rejecting which, her career in WWE came to a grinding halt.

A wrestler who had an astounding start in WWE, allegedly became prey to a US Army soldier’s lust in 2006 in Kuwait, after which she not only was told to keep quiet, but according to her lawyer, Konstantine Kyros, Ashley’s rejection of the advances of Vince McMahon became a stumbling roadblock in her career.

The startling revelations come after Vince McMahon is accused of sexual trafficking and rape by former employee Janel Grant who filed a lawsuit against McMahon a few weeks back. The lawsuit accuses McMahon of horrific deeds, which include trafficking Janel Grant to other wrestlers, as a ‘sexual pawn’ to get his business deals done.

Now, Ashley Massaro’s lawyer has claimed that his client, too, was once a victim of McMahon’s dirty sexual advances, and after rejecting them, McMahon allegedly showed her the doors in 2008.

What did Ashley Massaro’s lawyer say?

Speaking on NewsNation’s Banfield Podcast, Konstantine Kyros revealed that the sexual advances by Vince McMahon to Ashley Massaro were the main reason why her career in WWE ended.

Advertisement

“And so my understanding from Ashley, and I think this was well known to anybody with even remote familiarity with the, you know, the ins and outs of the WWE. I think I believe the allegations were that Mr. McMahon himself was commonly seen kissing the Divas in the rooms and so forth and that when she rejected his advances, she met the fate of many other wrestlers, which was that her career was going to come to an end, and that’s essentially what happened,” Kyros said.

He further said that a lawsuit that Ashley Massaro had filed against the WWE accusing the company of abusive and exploitative labor policies, also mentioned her sexual assault in Kuwait by a US Army soldier, and the role of Vince McMahon and other top officials, allegedly covering it up.

“Well, Ashley was in a lawsuit that was part of a case that involved 63 other wrestlers, and they were alleging widespread, abusive, exploitative labor practices. The reason that allegation was part of the lawsuit is because we were arguing that it was a totally unregulated workplace,” he said.

Kyros further said, “So, you know, the military at that time didn’t launch any sort of investigation because effectively the issue was covered up by, you know, by the suppression, by the report that she had made to McMahon, to the lawyers.”

ALSO READ: Cody Rhodes warned WWE about negative reactions to The Rock replacing him against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40: Report

What is the truth of the sexual exploitation of female wrestlers and employees in WWE?

Kyros revealed on the podcast that Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon doesn’t come as a surprise to followers of Vince, or WWE because “the culture was toxic”.

“This doesn’t come as any surprise to followers of Vince or the WWE because the culture was toxic. So, the sexual exploitation was just part of the overall control. The wrestlers function in an in-group subculture, where they’re governed by a code of silence called kayfabe. And this basically prevents people from speaking out because they will lose their job, they will lose their livelihood,” he said.

What Ashley Massaro said about WWE?

Ashley Massaro went through severe depression and was on medication because of the several concussion falls, and injuries to her brain, which impaired her cognitive function.

Advertisement

In her lawsuit against WWE, she said that she was never informed of the “long-term risks associated with concussions or repeated head trauma” and had never even heard the terms of TBI or CTE mentioned.

“Aside from my on-going physical injuries that were sustained in the ring, and my former battle with addiction, to this day I suffer from depression, for which I take medication; migraine headaches; and severe short-term memory loss,” she said, in her affidavit.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Huge Update on Cody Rhodes, The Rock and Roman Reigns WrestleMania 40 Storyline; Deets Inside